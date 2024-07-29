Trade Rumors: Atlanta Braves Inquired on Los Angeles Angels Outfielder
ATLANTA -- The Atlanta Braves' pursuit of outfield help at the MLB trade deadline has brought them to the west coast.
The Braves, along with the Seattle Mariners, have reached out to the Los Angeles Angels about outfielder Taylor Ward, according to The Athletic MLB insider Jim Bowden.
"The Angels don’t have to trade Ward, who has hit 15 home runs with 47 RBIs," writes Bowden, "but they have listened when teams like the Braves and Mariners have texted them."
Atlanta and Los Angeles are no strangers to making trades with one another, and Angels general manager Perry Minasian worked under Braves general manager Alex Anthopoulos from 2009-15 and 2017-20.
Since December 2023, the Braves and Angels have made three trades.
The first, coming Dec. 9, saw Atlanta acquire infielder David Fletcher and catcher Max Stassi for first baseman Evan White and left-handed pitcher Tyler Thomas.
On May 2, the Braves landed right-handed pitcher Jimmy Herget from the Angels in exchange for cash consideration. A week later, the two sides flipped roles, with Atlanta shipping infielder Luis Guillorme to Los Angeles for cash.
Thus, the Braves looking to fill one of their most pressing voids -- an instant outfield starter -- with an Angels standout makes plenty of sense.
The 30-year-old Ward is under team control through 2026, which makes him an intriguing asset in both the short- and long-term. Ward has hit .250 or better each of the past four years, though he's had a difficult 2024, slashing .227/.309/.401. In July, his splits are .154/.230/.218.
But Ward brings a proven track record of steady power and defensive versatility, as he's played all three outfield positions during his time in Los Angeles. He's primarily a corner outfielder, playing strictly left field this year while holding nearly 200 appearances in right field, but he's also logged 19 career games in center.
Whether Atlanta ultimately lands Ward remains to be seen -- but the fit, from both a team and player perspective, makes sense. The answer will be in soon enough, as the 2024 trade deadline is set for 6 p.m. Tuesday.