Transfer News, Rumors: Man Utd’s $107 Million Hunt; Real Madrid Eye Frustrated Arsenal Star

Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.

Premier League

Andrey Santos is a favorite for Liam Rosenior. | Izzy Poles-AMA/Getty Images

While manager Liam Rosenior is a huge fan, the Chelsea board do not see midfielder Andrey Santos as untouchable and would listen to offers for the Brazilian international. Manchester United lead the race for his signature but Juventus are watching on. (Source: NTVASCAÍNOS)

It is Newcastle United’s Bruno Guimarães, however, who sits at the top of Man Utd’s shortlist of replacements for Casemiro. The Magpies are trying to tie him down to a new contract but are braced for an offer of around $106.6 million (£80 million). (Source: CaughtOffside)

Arsenal are considering parting ways with winger Leandro Trossard this summer. Aston Villa and Newcastle have both expressed an interest. (Source: Sports Boom)

Liverpool are readying an offer of $92.4 million (£69.3 million) to sign Nottingham Forest center back Murillo, who is also being monitored by Man Utd. (Source: Sébastien Vidal)

Monaco midfielder Lamine Camara is being considered by Liverpool ahead of the summer transfer window. (Source: Ekrem Konur)

Meanwhile, Liverpool have also scheduled talks with the agents of 20-year-old Nordsjælland midfielder Caleb Yirenkyi for the March international break. (Source: Anfield Watch)

While they are keeping a watchful eye on things, Chelsea have no immediate plans to sign Strasbourg midfielder Valentín Barco this summer. (Source: Ben Jacobs)

Juventus are hoping to see Tottenham Hotspur relegated from the Premier League this season, believing that would force the London club to lower their asking price for left back Destiny Udogie. (Source: Calciomercato.it)

Also of interest to Juventus is Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva, but Paris Saint-Germain have expressed a desire to snap the Portugal international up on a free transfer. (Source: Football Insider)

Bayern Munich are hopeful of signing Feyenoord right back Givairo Read this summer despite rival interest from Man City. (Source: Christian Falk)

Torino midfielder Cesare Casadei is emerging as a target for Everton and West Ham United. The Blues have a significant sell-on clause for the 23-year-old. (Source: Sports Boom)

La Liga

Sandro Tonali has plenty of admirers. | Robbie Jay Barratt/AMA/Getty Images

Scouts from Real Madrid watched Newcastle’s 3–1 defeat to Man City in the FA Cup fifth round this weekend, keen to take in the performance of midfielder Sandro Tonali. (Source: The Sun)

Arsenal left back Myles Lewis-Skelly is also being tracked by Real Madrid. The young left back, who was a midfielder during his academy years, is frustrated with his limited minutes at the Emirares. (Source: Fichajes)

Despite reports to the contrary, Barcelona have not held talks with Man Utd over the sale of left back Alejandro Balde, who is seen as a key player at Camp Nou. (Source: Fabrizio Romano)

Barcelona are ready to rejuvenate their defense and would accept bids of just $34.6 million (€30 million) to sell Ronald Araujo, but even that low asking price does not appeal to suitors like Bayern Munich, Inter, Liverpool, Newcastle and PSG. (Source: El Nacional)

Real Madrid could replace right back Dani Carvajal this summer and are interested in Club Brugge’s 21-year-old Kyriani Sabbe. (Source: Defensa Central)

Barcelona have held talks with the representatives of Strasbourg winger Gessime Yassine, who has caught the eye since his January arrival. (Source: Africafoot)

READ THE LATEST TRANSFER RUMORS FROM THE PAST FEW DAYS