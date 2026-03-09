Transfer News, Rumors: Shock Zubimendi U-Turn Stings Man Utd; Real Madrid’s Rodri Twist
Elliot Anderson, Sandro Tonali, Eduardo Camavinga, Bernardo Silva and many more feature in the gossip.
Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.
Premier League
- In a surprise twist, Arsenal’s star summer signing Martín Zubimendi is considering a move back to Spain after just one season in London. To combat this potential departure, the Gunners are supposedly “making moves” to hijack Manchester United and Manchester City’s negotiations for Nottingham Forest midfielder Elliot Anderson, who is rated at $93.6 million (£70 million). (Source: Indykaila)
- Should Man Utd lose out in the race for Anderson, they could turn to his Forest teammate Ibrahim Sangaré who has wowed Red Devils scouts. The Ivory Coast international is expected to command a more affordable $58 million (£43.4 million, €50 million). (Source: CaughtOffside)
- Man Utd could also miss out on Newcastle United’s Sandro Tonali this summer. Real Madrid and Arsenal are credited with rival interest in the Italy international who has been priced up by his current club at more than $116 million (€100 million, £86.7 million). (Source: Fichajes)
- Aston Villa and Man Utd are among the clubs eagerly eyeing up a move for Fulham’s USMNT international Antonee Robinson. The industrious left back is expected to cost $33.4 million (£25 million). (Source: Sports Boom)
- However, Liverpool are believed to be Robinson’s preferred destination. The Reds could be in need of another left back if Andy Robertson’s contract is allowed to expire this summer. (Source: TEAMtalk)
- Chelsea are plotting a move for Bayern Munich’s talented midfielder Aleksandr Pavlović but the Bavarian giants are set to demand as much as $116 million (€100 million, £86.7 million). (Source: Fichajes)
- Midfield is not the only area of concern for the Blues. Chelsea are thought to be “accelerating” their attempts to sign Sunderland’s impressive shot-stopper Robin Roefs. (Source: Football Insider)
- Arsenal’s first signing of the 2026 summer transfer window has “never been in doubt.” The club are fully expected to make Piero Hincapié’s loan spell permanent from Bayer Leverkusen for the princely sum of $60.3 million (£45.1 million, €52 million). (Source: Fabrizio Romano)
- Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur are the three Premier League clubs sniffing around former Aston Villa winger Moussa Diaby. The France international failed to join Inter during the January transfer window but is still thought to be keen on leaving Al Ittihad. (Source: Fussball Daten)
- After going so close to securing his signature during the January transfer window, Fulham are expected to accelerate negotiations ahead of this summer in the push for the arrival of PSV Eindhoven’s USMNT international, Ricardo Pepi. (Source: Fabrizio Romano)
La Liga
- Barcelona’s quest for young talent has led them to RB Salzburg’s highly rated center back Joane Gadou. The 19-year-old Frenchman will cost Barça $34.8 million (€30 million). (Source: Fichajes)
- Atlético Madrid are one of many suitors circling around Manchester City Bernardo Silva, who can agree a pre-contract agreement with a non-Premier League club before the end of the season. (Source: TEAMtalk)
- Manchester United are preparing an offer worth $46.4 million (£34.7 million, €40 million) for Barcelona left back Alejandro Balde. (Source: Fichajes)
- Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez is willing to break club protocol and table an offer worth $58 million (£43.4 million, €50 million) for Manchester City’s talisman Rodri, who will turn 30 before the start of next season. Normally, Madrid refrain from veering above €10 million for players of this age. (Source: DefensaCentral)
- In the face of mounting Premier League interest, Real Madrid are demanding at least $81.2 million (€70 million) for Eduardo Camavinga. (Source: Fichajes)
SI FC STAFF
Sports Illustrated’s FC team bring you the latest news, transfers and match coverage.