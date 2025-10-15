Two Atlanta Braves Players Named Gold Glove Finalists
Two Atlanta Braves players have been named finalists for the Gold Glove Award. Matt Olson received another finalist nod, while Nick Allen is a finalist for the first time.
Olson has a chance to win the award for the third time in his career and for the first time as a Braves player. He won back-to-back Gold Gloves in 2018 and 2019 during Oakland days. He was a finalist for the award last season alongside Chris Sale. The latter won the award.
If Olson wins the award, he will be the first to win it at the first base position since Freddie Freeman in 2018. Allen would be the first Braves shortstop to win it since Dansby Swanson in 2022.
He played the position in all 162 games this season, taking not time off to DH to stay in the lineup. He repeated his .996 fielding percentage while committing one fewer error (five). Key advance stats make Olson a runaway favorite to win the award. Among first baseman, his 17 defensive runs saved (DRS) leads by a wide margin. Spencer Steer and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. are tied for second with an 8 DRS.
The 2025 Brave of the Year provided stellar defense, along with bringing one of the most reliable bats on the team to the table. He finished .272 with an .850 OPS, with 29 home runs, 95 RBIs and a National League-leading 41 doubles.
Allen's bat was a question mark at times, but his defense is undoubtedly at the high level it was expected to be. His 12 DRS is second in the National League behind fellow Gold Glove finalist Mookie Betts
He finished with a .988 fielding percentage, committing five errors all season. He quick hands allowed to him to rob runners of what should have been a base hit. While he lost the starting job, his glove is going to continue to keep him around for some time.
To determine the winners at the nine standard positions, according to MLB.com, the 30 MLB managers and up to six coaches from each team vote from a pool of players in their league, excluding players from their own team. These votes comprise 75% of the selection total, with the SABR Defensive Index counting for the other 25%.
The winners of the Gold Glove Award at their respective positions will be announced on ESPN on Sunday, Nov. 2.