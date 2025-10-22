Two Atlanta Braves Stars Among Silver Slugger Award Finalists
The Atlanta Braves have two players among the finalists for the 2025 Silver Slugger Awards. Matt Olson is a finalist among first basemen, and Austin Riley is a candidate among third basemen.
Olson is up against his predecessor at first base for the Braves, Freddie Freeman, along with his fellow iron man, Pete Alonso. Riley is up against three candidates: Giants' Matt Chapman, Padres' Manny Machado and Dodgers' Max Muncy.
Both have previously won the award. Olson is up for his second Silver Slugger, while Riley is up for his third. Both last won the award in 2023.
Riley stands out as being a finlist despite having missed significant time this season. He saw action in 102 games this season. Manny Machado had a full season, and Chapman played 128 games. However, Muncy only played 100 games, so Riley isn't even the finalist at the position with the fewest games played.
Both are the unlikely candidates to win the award. Pete Alonso leads all NL first basemen in OPS (.871), home runs (38) and RBIs (121). Riley simply had the lowest level of production among the finalists. However, simply being a finalist is a nod to their overall performances this season.
Olson had another strong, consistent year at the plate. His .850 OPS is the fourth-best among National League first basemen. His 29 home runs ranked him third, his 95 RBIs ranked him second and his 91 walks were the most among any first baseman in either league.
The Braves first baseman has a chance to take home the Silver Slugger along with a Gold Glove. The latter award he's seen as a frontrunner to win for the third time in his career. Being a finalist for both awards shows his overall ability as a ballplayer and how valuable he is to the Braves.
While this was another down year by Riley's standards, he was still one of the better-hitting third basemen in 2025. His OPS (.737) and home runs (16) and RBIs (54) were all seventh-best among all players at his position in the National League. His .260 batting average was fourth. Riley also put these numbers while battling injuries, one of which ultimately ended his season.
The National League winners will be announced on Thursday, Nov. 6, at 6 p.m., with the American League winners being announced right after. The annnouncement will be on The Baseball Insiders stream on YouTube.