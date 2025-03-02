Two Braves Named to Bleacher Report's 25 Players Under 25
The Atlanta Braves had two players named to Bleacher Report’s 25 best MLB players under 25 list. Joel Reuter ranked starting pitcher Spencer Schwellenbach at No. 16 and center fielder Michael Harris II at No. 9.
Schwellenbach was a mid-season call as the injuries across the entire team piled up. He had made just two starts for Double-A Mississippi before getting the call. He’d quickly established himself as one of the top surprise rookies of last season.
He made his debut May 29 and stuck around thereafter. In 21 starts, he finished with a 3.35 ERA, a 1.04 WHIP and 127 strikeouts in 123 2/3 innings pitched.
In his final 15 starts, he had a 2.54 ERA and held hitters to a .215 average.
Schwellenbach was nowhere near the consideration for the Rookie of the Year Award in the National League, but he’s a clear young, up-and-coming standout.
Reuter likes him for his timely rise. Some key departures occurred over the offseason, but the Braves have him to ease the loss.
“His emergence also made it easier to let Max Fried and Charlie Morton walk in free agency,” Reuter wrote.
Through his Spring Training start in 2025, Schwellenbach pitched two scoreless innings allowing one hit, no walks and struck out two.
Reuter liked Harris for his “ impactful mix of power and speed offensively” and his “elite” defense.
Harris is ranked No. 3 on MLB Network’s fan list and No. 4 on The Sheddar’s list.
However, his finish to the season left a strong impression.
Harris finished the season with a slash line of .264/.304/.418 with 16 home runs and 48 RBIs. At first glance, it’s nothing to write home about, but it doesn’t point out his late-season surge. In September 2024, Harris slashed .316/.344/.579 with eight home runs and 18 RBIs. To put it into greater perspective, that’s a 162-game pace of 50 home runs and 112 RBIs.
A healthy Harris has a chance to truly establish himself as a top player in the game.