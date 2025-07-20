Two Key Braves Relievers Were in Triple-A While Bullpen Collapsed
Austin Cox made his first appearance in a game since being demoted to Triple-A last Friday, and shined for Gwinnett. He pitched three scoreless innings in relief following the Triple-A debut of prospect starter JR Ritchie.
He gave up three hits and no walks while punching out three. Triple-A Gwinnett required just two pitchers on the night. Cox pitched the most innings in a game this season. He had pitched two innings multiple times in both the minors and for the Braves.
He gave the Atlanta Braves four outs or more three times during his stints in the Majors this season. In six appearances in Atlanta this season, he has a 2.25 ERA over eight innings pitched.
It was a night that would have come in handy for the Braves on Saturday. Since he was on the other side of the Atlanta metro area in Gwinnett, he was unavailable when the bullpen experienced a meltdown the same night.
After Joey Wentz pitched four scoreless innings, six Braves relievers allowed 12 runs, 11 earned, over the remaining five innings. The Braves led both 5-0 and 7-2 on the night. What looked like a runaway win quickly became another crushing loss.
Along with Cox, Daysbel Hernández wasn’t available either since he was also demoted to Triple-A ahead of the All-Star Break. He has yet to pitch for Gwinnett since heading back last week, but was solid for the Braves after returning from the injured list.
Hernández had a 1.59 ERA over five appearances in July with the Braves. Any reason other than he had the options to be sent down is purely speculative, so it’ll be left at that as the reason until Atlanta Braves on SI hears anything that suggests otherwise. Even if that is the only reason, it’s hard to justify it when the Braves need the top arms available.
Even if Cox, Hernández or even the recently acquired Dan Dunning don’t shine for the Braves in hypothetical appearances on Saturday, knowing they’re options and not having them in the game is a problem in itself.