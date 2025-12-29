2025 Braves Prospect Year in Review: Rolddy Muñoz Makes His Debut

The Atlanta Braves struggled immensely with pitching on their way to one of the more disappointing seasons in the team’s recent memory. Ideally, the limited talent they have on the farm is being successfully developed to provide help in the future.

Seven of the Braves’ top-10 prospects are pitchers, which helps their future, in theory. They can help even if these prospects are brought to the show by the Braves or traded for other key pieces.

One piece that’s showing signs of promise is Rolddy Muñoz, a relief pitcher who’s currently the Braves’ 17th-ranked prospect. The twin brother of Roddery Muñoz, who saw Major League action with the Marlins in 2024 and is a former Braves prospect, he was acquired ahead of the 2017 season for just $20,000 and has been developing in the Braves’ system ever since.

Muñoz made his Major League debut in 2025, pitching in three games for the Braves in September with limited success.

In those three games, Muñoz showed that he may need a bit more time in the oven before becoming a consistent Major League option, pitching a total of 3.2 innings while striking out five, walking five and allowing five total runs for a combined 12.27 ERA.

Notably, all five of his allowed runs came in one outing, an 18-2 loss to the Mariners back on Sep. 7, in which he struck out three, allowed four hits and a homer while walking one in 1.1 innings pitched. He showed signs of promise in his first outing with the Braves, striking out one and walking two in two innings of no-hit baseball against the Cubs just days prior.

In a 25-game stint with Double-A Columbus, Muñoz boasted a 2.11 ERA with a 1.33 WHIP, striking out 34 and walking 23 over 38 1/3 innings pitched. In a shorter, 16-game stint with Triple-A Gwinnett, Muñoz put together a 4.15 ERA with a 1.25 WHIP, striking out 25 and walking 10.

Muñoz is rated as a 40 overall on the 20-to-80 scale, below Major League average. However, his fastball and slider are both rated a 55, which is considered to be “plus” stuff, or above Major League average.

His biggest issue, and the one that’s dragging his overall rating down, is his command, which is rated at 40. That issue is reflected in the number of baserunners he has typically allowed during his career.

If Muñoz homes in on his command, giving fewer players free passes, he could prove to be a consistent Major League option for a Braves team that’s had its struggles with the bullpen.

Of course, the 25-year-old still has quite a lot more time in his career to figure his control issues out. He hasn’t seen much action in Triple-A, so more time there could serve him well. He’s seen action in the majors, and he’ll likely be back. It’s just going to be after some more work gets put in.

More From Atlanta Braves on SI