Two World Series MVPs Could Be SS Options for Braves This Offseason
Discourse over the future of the Atlanta Braves' shortstop position. With the likelihood of Ha-Seong Kim heading out the door looking likely, someone is going to have to take over the position.
Two surprise options could be at play, and both would bring more winning experience to the team. Those are World Series MVPs Corey Seager and Jeremy Peña.
Inspiration for this discussion came from a video posted by Braves color commentator CJ Nitkowski on X. We’ll look into his case for picking these players up while expanding on it further.
Seager would likely come with a high price tag, both for his acquisition on the trade market and his salary. He has six years remaining on his mega deal that he signed with the Rangers ahead of the 2022 season, and he makes over $30 million per season the whole way.
What could make him a doable pick up is the Rangers need to balance the books.
“Remember, when [former Rangers manager] Bruce Bochy wasn’t brought back, there was some talk about financial uncertainty with the Texas Rangers,” he said. “Maybe Corey Seager is available.”
While he’s going to require shipping off some talent, the Braves should be able to leverage the salary they would be taking on to give up fewer players. They could also leverage assets to get the Rangers to retain some salary to avoid taking on all of it.
Seager is a two-time World Series MVP, winning his first with the Dodgers in 2020 and his second with the Rangers in 2023. The five-time All-Star had three consecutive seasons with 30 home runs or more from 2022 to 2024. He hit 21 last season, but he only played in 102 games. A healthier season gets him to 30 again.
He’s not a Gold Glove winner, like Kim, but his defense has shown improvement. They wouldn’t be totally sacrificing defense to add offense.
The Braves, in this scenario, would get a serious bat in the lineup who has been there before, while the Rangers could get pieces that help them start anew after getting their World Series ring.
Meanwhile, Peña brings a World Series MVP and a Gold Glove to the table. He comes in three years younger than Seager and at a much more affordable rate. He made just over $4 million last year and would be under club control until after the 2027 season. A sign and extend could be on the table here.
Nitkowski won’t guarantee that Peña is traded, but getting Carlos Correa back and having Isaac Paredes as an option could make it easier to move on from Peña. There have been talks of an extension in Houston, but that hasn’t materialized yet.
Peña is coming off a career year, batting .304 with an .850 OPS, 17 home runs, 62 RBIs and a 132 OPS+. This performance earned him his first All-Star nod. After a couple of years of wondering what he could become, the big breakout came. He wouldn’t bring the same bat as Seager, but he provides a looming threat.
He would certainly have a small price tag on the trade market. If the Braves were to pick up either, Peña could, in theory, be the more likely one due to cost. However, this brings us back to the Scott Boras point.
Both are under the Boras umbrella. A key difference is that Seager has already gotten his payday, making that less of an issue. Peña could end up hitting the market in a few years because that’s just when Boras clients do. So, in a sense, you get what you pay for here.
One of them is pricier, but you have him under lock and key. The other brings more short-term value with some potential to stick around.
What we have learned from the Ha-Seong Kim addition is that, at the very least, they're willing to take on Boras clients while under control. That helps takes some pressure off either of their acquisitions. Contract talks a later problem, if at all.
Both are great options for additions if either is doable. It wouldn’t be that crazy if the Braves at least checked in. It’s been confirmed that they checked in on big-name options such as Rafael Devers. His contract is similar to Seager's. Anything is possible.
It’s a long winter ahead. We’ll know soon which ones actually start to pop up on the radar.