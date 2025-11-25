MLB Insider Paints Bleak Picture for Atlanta Braves Shortstop Options

The Atlanta Braves go headfirst into the offseason with one of their goals being to land a rock-solid shortstop. For now, they have an option in Mauricio Dubon, who was acquired from the Astros in exchange for Nick Allen, but he isn’t their Plan A.

When addressing a question on the Fair Territory podcast, MLB insider Ken Rosenthal addressed that Dubon could simply become the Braves' starting shortstop out of necessity.

“Mauricio Dubon is a floor for them,” he said. “He is at least a guy who can cover the position if they do not get someone else, and problem is, outside of Ha-Seong Kim, there really isn’t a quality shortstop option available.”

Rosenthal acknowledged that Bo Bichette is a free agent option as well. However, he’s no longer viewed as a shortstop. Teams see him as a second baseman or third baseman. The former of the two is the position he played for the Blue Jays during the postseason.

Getting back in the lineup is far from out of the question, but there are no guarantees. The Braves have already indicated that Dubon could be the starting shortstop if they can land someone else. It’s clearly their Plan B.

There are certainly worse options for the Braves, and he's arguably already an upgrade over Nick Allen. If all else fails, when assessing internal options, they could also turn to Nacho Alvarez Jr. or Vidal Brujan.

Rosenthal projects that if they can’t make a splash at shortstop, a big bat could come via an addition at the designated hitter spot. He said there are “plenty of DH-types available” for the Braves to pursue if it’s not Marcell Ozuna going forward.

This might be their option, knowing the shortstop market as a whole. It was recently reported that shortstop Corey Seager, whose name had been tossed around in Braves offseason speculation, is both likely unavailable and has the Braves on his no-trade list. That doesn’t mean he won’t waive it, but it’s worthy of not.

If the goal of a top-five payroll is truly in the cards, adding a big bat in some capacity will be part of that. All things considered, some of the alternative free-agent options at DH aren’t at a high cost. Both Ryan O’Hearn and Josh Bell, who are two of the top free agent DHs who aren’t Ozuna, are projected to have salaries of around $11 million, according to Spotrac.

O’Hearn is coming off an All-Star campaign, and Bell finished the season with 22 home runs. Other options could be available on the trade market if the Braves want to go down that avenue.

More From Atlanta Braves on SI