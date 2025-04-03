Where to Watch, Starting Pitchers, Promotions For Braves vs Marlins Series
The Atlanta Braves head back home for their first homestand of the season.
The Braves head home having been swept across their opening road trip, starting 0-7. It’s the fifth time in franchise history and the first time since 2016 - which started 0-9 - that they have lost their first seven games. They were spet by the San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Dodgers.
Meanwhile, the Marlins are off to a respectable start. They’re 4-3 to start the season. They took three of four against the Pittsburgh Pirates to start the year and dropped two of three against the New York Mets.
Right here is your one-stop shop for finding out where to watch the games and who will be on the bump for the Braves.
Consider this your TV Guide for the home opening series.
Where To Watch Along With First Pitch Time
- Friday, April 4: 7:15 p.m. EDT, FanDuel Sports Network South/Southeast & local Gray TV station
- Saturday, April 5: 7:15 p.m. EDT, FanDuel Sports Network South/Southeast
- Sunday, April 6: 1:35 p.m. EDT, FanDuel Sports Network South/Southeast
Select Braves games will air on the local Gray TV stations across the southeastern United States this season, including the home opener. For the Atlanta area, this station is PeachtreeTV - the local CW station. Please check local listings.
Out-of-market viewers can watch these games as well on MLB.tv with a subscription. There is also the option now to watch the Braves through Amazon Prime. More information on that can be found here. There is also the option to watch the games on the FanDuel Sports Network App.
Probable Starting Pitchers
- Max Meyer (0-0, 1.59 ERA) vs. Spencer Schwellenbach (0-0, 0.00 ERA)
- TBD vs. AJ Smith-Shawver (0-1, 4.50 ERA)
- TBD vs. Grant Holmes (0-1, 7.20 ERA)
Schwellenbach has a strong season debut in the 1-0 loss to the Padres on Saturday. He pitched six scoreless innings, allowed two baserunners and struck out four.
Smith-Shawver made his season debut on Sunday for the 5-0 loss in the series finale against the Padres. He pitched four innings and allowed two earned runs on six hits and three walks. This is the first time he’ll truly get consistent reps in the Majors, so we’ll see if he can live up to being the top prospect he’s been for the last few years.
Holmes struggled in his first start of the season. He allowed four earned runs on four hits and four walks across four innings. He pitched a scoreless inning in his season debut on Opening Day.
Meyer is in his third stint in the Majors with the Marlins. He allowed two runs, one earned, in 5 2/3 innings pitched. He received a no decision. The Marlins won on a walk-off.
Promotions During Series
- Friday: 2025 season schedule magnet, Friday night fireworks, Opening Day Braves Walk
- Saturday: 2025 season schedule magnet
- Sunday: Chris Sale “Triple Crown” giveaway (first 3,000 kids), Deaf Awareness Ticket Package