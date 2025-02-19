Further Details for Braves Viewership on Prime Revealed
Further information related to watching the Atlanta Braves on streaming has been released. According to Atlanta Journal-Constitution's Justin Toscano, the monthly subscription to watch FanDuel Sports Network on Amazon Prime will cost $19.99 per month.
The deal is now official and Braves and Atlanta Hawks NBA games will be available on Prime.
This update comes just over a week after the announcement of viewership expansion.
FanDuel Sports Network, the regional sports network (RSN) formerly known as Bally Sports, will be available on Amazon Prime Video for customers living within each team’s designated geographic area.
The announcement follows up on an agreement with Diamond Sports Group, the owner of the Braves RSN, and Amazon back in November to air games on the platform. Other teams are expected to have games air on Prime as well.
According to ESPN, this deal extends to 16 regional sports networks in 31 states. This will include FanDuel Sports South and Southeast.
Braves games will also air simultaneously on both RSNs. So there is no longer a need to keep track.
As previously announced, Braves games and programming will also stream on the FanDuel Sports Network app and at FanDuelSportsNetwork.com. Fans can access Braves content through the app either through a TV provider or – for the first time ever – by subscribing monthly directly to the app.
Braves’ rightsholder, FanDuel Sports Network, will air seven Spring Training games, beginning on March 2, as well as regionally televised regular season games. It is presumed that these will also be available on Prime as these games will be available on “streaming providers throughout the team’s entire television footprint.”
How Braves fans can watch their team has experienced a shift over the last few months. In December, it was announced that they had signed a deal with Gray TV to air select games on local channels across the Southeastern United States. This deal included 15 regular season games aired alongside the broadcast on the RSN.
In mid-January, the Braves announced that access to Spring Training games would be expanded through split coverage between the RSN and Gray Media. Ten games will air via Gray Media. That schedule can be found here.
The nine remaining Braves Spring Training home games, as previously reported, will be available to stream for free directly on the team’s website, MLB.TV and in the MLB App.