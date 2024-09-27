Where to Watch, Probable Pitchers for Atlanta Braves vs Kansas City Royals Series
The Atlanta Braves host the Kansas City Royals for a three-game series. Hurricane Helene is now in the review mirror and the Braves can continue to make their push for a spot in the postseason.
Right here is your one-stop shop for finding out where to watch the games and who will be on the bump for the Braves.
Consider this your TV guide for the weekend.
Let’s dive in.
Where to watch along with first pitch time:
- Friday, Sept. 27: Bally Sports Southeast/Kansas City 7:20 p.m. EDT
- Saturday, Sept. 28: Bally Sports Southeast/Kansas City 7:20 p.m. EDT
- Sunday, Sept. 29: Bally Sports Southeast/Kansas City, 3:20 p.m. EDT
It’s the same channel for the entire weekend. Just have to remember that Sunday’s game is a little later than usual. If you’re out of market, you can also watch on MLB TV.
Probable starting pitchers:
- Friday, Sept. 27: Brady Singer (9-12, 3.73 ERA) vs. Max Fried (10-10, 3.42)
- Saturday, Sept. 28: Seth Lugo (16-9, 3.03) vs TBD
- Sunday, Sept. 29: Cole Ragans (11-9, 3.14 ERA) vs TBD
The Royals have their rotation set for the weekend. The Braves are taking it one game at a time. Max Fried is pitching because he needs to stay as close to his usual schedule as possible. However, the other starters will take the mound based on how the playoff situation looks on a given day.
Fried has been strong in September, pitching to a 2.88 ERA in four starts. However, he’s on longer rest than usual. When he has six or more days of rest, he has a 9.30 ERA.
Singer has struggled in the latter months of the season. He has a 5.92 ERA going back to the start of August.
Lugo has settled back in after a rough stretch in the middle months of the season. In September, he has a 2.45 ERA in four starts. He’s also a road warrior, with a 2.67 ERA during away games compared to a still respectable 3.36 ERA at home.
Ragans continues to thrive as a member of the Royals rotation. In his last seven starts, he has a 3.00 ERA.