Atlanta Braves Taking Rotation Options Day By Day With Complex Schedule
With a complicated schedule going forward, the Atlanta Braves are taking their probable starters day by day. They have announced a single starter for the upcoming series against the Kansas City Royals. Max Fried has been named the starter for the series opener.
That’s it. The rest is being played by ear.
Breaking Down the Complicated Situation
For starters, Hurricane Helene changed the schedule. Atlanta is in it’s path. The Braves and the league were not proactive to ensure these games could get played ahead of time. What’s done is done.
Instead of the Braves finishing their series against the Mets on Wednesday and Thursday, they now have a doubleheader on Monday.
The plans for the week went out the window.
Setting up the rotation is not as easy as just assigning them to the remaining games. There is a balancing act to keep in mind: Utiziling starters to get into the playoffs and having guys available for the playoff games. Having a doubleheader the day before burns a rotation option for the Wild Card round.
They also need to find out if the upcoming doubleheader games will even matter. Don’t want playoff options pitching in a meaningless game - assuming it isn’t canceled in that scenario.
This requires waiting to see how games out of their control pan out first. The Arizona Diamondbacks are up against the San Diego Padres this weekend. The Padres already have a playoff spot clinched, but their division hopes are still alive. They also still need one more win to lock up at least the first Wild Card.
Meanwhile, the Mets have a three-game series in Milwaukee. The Brewers have the National League Central locked up and have nothing to play for.
The Braves and Royals both have something to play for. The Royals are trying to lock down the final playoff spot in the American League.
As you can see, there are a lot of situations to just juggle.
When Could We See Certain Starters?
Let’s start with why Fried is announced when no one else is. This is an attempt by the Braves to keep him as close to his usual rest routine as possible.
The numbers show that Fried does worse the longer he sits. On six or more days rest, he has a 9.30 ERA. He's already in that territory, but no reason to delay him any further.
Chris Sale will be used in any do-or-die scenario. If the Braves face elimination at any point, he will take the mound so can live to fight another day. He’s the best pitcher on the staff. They have no choice but to sit him until they need him most He’s just fine with plenty of rest with a 2.27 ERA after six or more days rest this season.
Reynaldo Lopez should be back. He’s eligible to come off the Injured List. He could be on the mound at any time down the stretch. The same goes for Charlie Morton.
Spencer Schwellenbach just pitched on Tuesday. He won’t be rested enough for Saturday, but could pitch on Sunday or during the doubleheader.
This plan does not take into account how Hurricane Helene could impact other games. At that point, there’s a whole new can of worms opening up.
For now, the Braves will return to play on Friday. Max Fried will take the mound, and first pitch is at 7:20 p.m.