Where to Watch, Probable Pitchers For Braves vs Dodgers Series
The Atlanta Braves take on the Los Angeles Dodgers starting Friday for a three-game series over the weekend.
Right here is your one-stop shop for finding out where to watch the games and who will be on the bump for the Braves.
Consider this your baseball TV guide for the weekend.
Let’s dive in.
Where to watch each game along with the time of first pitch (all times in Eastern Daylight Time)
- Friday, May 2: FanDuel Sports Network/SNLA, MLB Network, 7:15 p.m.
- Saturday, May 3: Fox 7:15 p.m.
- Sunday, May 4: ESPN (Sunday Night Baseball) 7:10 p.m.
The series will be televised on a different channel for each game. On Friday, the local RSNs will have coverage along with MLB Network for those out of the region. National TV will take over for the rest of the weekend. Saturday’s game is on the main Fox channel (check local listings) and ESPN has the series finale for Sunday Night Baseball.
Probable Starting Pitchers
- Friday, May 2: Yoshinobu Yamamoto (3-2, 1.06 ERA) vs Grant Holmes (2-1, 4.50 ERA)
- Saturday, May 3: Roki Sasaki (0-1, 3.55 ERA) vs Spencer Schwellenbach (1-2, 2.87 ERA)
- Sunday, May 4: Dustin May (1-1, 3.95) vs Bryce Elder (1-1, 5.33 ERA)
Holmes started last season in the bullpen and as a spot starter. This season, he’s getting his shot at being a full-time member of the rotation. The Arizona Diamondbacks roughed him up with six earned runs over 5 2/3 innings in his last start on April 26. In his previous three starts before that, he had a 2.08 ERA in 17 1/3 innings pitched.
Schwellenbach looks to have another big start against a winning team. In 17 starts against teams above .500, Schwellenbach has a 2.72 ERA.
Bryce Elder might be starting to rediscover what made him successful back in 2023. First innings are still trouble for him, but he’s been able to settle in after that in his last two starts. In those two starts, he’s allowed no runs after the first inning and has gone six each time.
For the Dodgers, Yamamoto is in year two of his 12-year contract that he signed ahead of 2024. He pitched well last season, but now he’s looking like the arm we heard about over in Japan. In six starts, he has a 1.06 ERA, a 1.00 WHIP and a 374 ERA+ in 34 innings pitched.
Sasaki is the latest Japanese phenom to join the Dodgers rotation. He has a solid 3.55 ERA and a .198 opponent average but has struggled with command early on. He has a 1.42 WHIP inflated by 18 walks in 25 1/3 innings pitched.
May is back in the Dodgers rotation after missing the 2024 season with another long-term injury. He’s not pitching deep into games, but he’s been mostly effective with a 3.95 ERA in five starts. He’s only thrown 90 pitches once this season.