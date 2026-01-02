Remaining Starting Pitching Options Braves Could Sign

We've reached the 2026 calendar year, and the Atlanta Braves are mostly done with their offseason to-do list. One key box to check remains. That is adding a starting pitcher.

Some arms have played the long game to get the rigth deal. That could give the team a chance go in for the kill and finish this offseason strong. For this story, here are four options that the Braves could sign. Two of them are serious additions. One is insurance. The last is purely a fun idea.

Only free agents will be look at. They could make a trade, but it's harder to pinpoint who could actually be a trade target.

Framber Valdez

Now, that the Houston Astros have signed Tatsuya Imai, they have their replacement in the starting rotation. We've known for a time that the Braves, at the very least, are suitors for Valdez. At one point, there was intel that he was an actual target, but that was a few weeks ago now with now real updates.

With Martin Maldonado joining the front office, there is the thought in the back of everyone's minds that it could help lure Valdez to Atlanta.

Ranger Suarez

Signing on a division rival's starting pitcher would make for a statement. They're serious about contention if they add him or Valdez. Suarez won't give the same innings, but he's an effective starting pitcher who would add a spark to an already good rotation when it's healthy.

No rumors have come about indicating that the Braves are in on him, but they're certainly a fit. High-quality starting pitching makes a pitcher and the Braves a nice pairing.

Chris Bassitt

This signing doesn't fit the mold as well as some might thing, but Bassitt is a Charlie Morton-type in theory. He's entering is age 37 season and the last four seasons indicate that he'll give the team at least 30 starts and 170 innings pitched.

What's a major issue with his move is that the Braves want a pitcher who can make starts in the postseason. Bassitt was relagated to the bullpen during the Blue Jays run to the World Series.

The Braves could potentially trust him because he's a veteran, but that's not a help recent track record. Either way, he's still an option, so he's on this list.

Justin Verlander

This one is as unlikely has it gets, but he's an option who is out there. By this logic, there are a few more named that could be on this list, but we'd be here all day. This one has been sitting in my head for a bit, leading to Verlander's inclusion.

It would be a fun signing just for the name. However, to keep this serious, here is case to actually sign him. Over his final 13 starts, he had a 2.60 ERA and his strikeout pitches were working just fine. Had the Giants made the playoffs, that late run would have earned him a chance to pitch in the postseason. Sure, his playoff reputation isn't great, but no team isn't letting an effective Verlander sit for the postseason.

Don't count on this one. That being said, it would be fun.

