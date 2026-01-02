Small Braves Additions Who Could Make a Big Impact

Every season sees teams make small moves, whether it's a minor league deal or a split/non-guaranteed contract. The Atlanta Braves are no exception. They need the depth in the system, and maybe, just maybe, they find an under-the-radar player.

Here are three potential names who could prove to be those low-key additions. We're looking at what potential they bring to the table and how it helps the Braves. There are no guarantees, but some players give you the feeling of "you never know."

James Karinchak

From the jump, there have been those who think the Braves have something here with Karinchak. Due to injuries, he hasn't seen action in the majors in almost three years. Once you reach that point, regardless of how good you may have looked in minor league outings, you're going to have to prove something to get back to the show.

When looking at the usual statistics, there is something that helps drive hope. In 24 games in Triple-A, Karinchak had a 2.45 ERA. That's respectable. That could translate to the majors. A company called Baseball Performance Center claimed in a Twitter thread that he has his velocity back up to 95 mph. If that is actually the case, then he could impress.

Danny Young

Young is another pitcher who has battled injuries quite a bit in his career, including much of last season. He saw action in 10 games, but his season was done on April 26. Young will have a chance to work with his same pitching coach, Jeremy Heffner, who also came over from the Mets. That should help provide some familiarity when aiming to bounce back.

The 31-year-old lefty was missing bats at a higher rate before heading to the injured list. He consistently sits down more batters on strikes than innings pitched. Baserunners can be an issue at times, especially walks. However, he keeps the ball in the yard, which makes for a nice perk.

Some adjustments to his command could make him an impact arm in the bullpen this upcoming season.

Aaron Schunk

As of now, his bat hasn't been able to translate to the majors. His Triple-A team last season, Albuquerque, is at a similar elevation to Denver, so it can be properly compared. But what he's achieved in Triple-A still brings some promise.

In 90 Triple-A games, he batted .291 with an .829 OPS, 10 home runs and 59 RBIs. He's handling the highest level of the minors well. On the flip side, there is the potential that he's another Nick Allen, an infielder who looked good until he reached the majors.

With his small sample size, he can still be given some benefit of the doubt, even at 28 years old. If he is able to contribute, it would be in some utility role that sees him improve the Braves ability to mix and match players per game.

