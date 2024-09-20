Where To Watch, Probable Starters for Atlanta Braves-Miami Marlins Series
The Atlanta Braves finish their road trip with a three-game series against the Miami Marlins. Right here is your one-stop shop for finding out where to watch the games and who will be on the bump for the Braves.
Consider this your baseball TV guide for the weekend.
Let’s dive in.
Probable starting pitchers:
- Friday, Sept. 20: Charlie Morton (8-8, 4.10 ERA) vs Valente Bellozo (2-4, 3.70 ERA)
- Saturday, Sept. 21: Max Fried (9-10, 3.49 ERA) vs TBD
- Sunday, Sept. 22: Grant Homes (2-1, 3.84) vs Adam Oller (1-4, 5.40)
Not much to keep track of during the week. There will be a night game and two afternoon games this weekend.
If you’re out of market, you can also watch on MLB TV. Sunday’s game will also be on MLB Network for those out of the market. Those in market will get a different game due to the local RSN TV rights.
Morton has been one of the Braves' most reliable starters as of late. In his last seven starts, Morton has a 2.68 ERA with 49 strikeouts in 40 1/3 innings pitched. He’s only allowed more than two earned runs once in that span--he allowed three.
Bellozo is a rookie pitcher for the Marlins. He’s looked much more comfortable in the majors since the calendar rolled over to September. He has a 2.16 ERA in three starts this month.
Enjoy Max Fried while you can. With the season winding down, this could be one of his last starts in a Braves uniform as he will be a free agent this winter. Since his return from the injured list, he hasn’t exactly been earning a bigger contract. He has a 4.35 ERA in nine starts.
The Marlins have yet to announce their starter for Saturday.
Grant Holmes continues to fill in for Reynaldo Lopez, who is on the 15-Day IL with shoulder inflammation. He might pitched too deep into the game since he was in the bullpen for an extended period of time before making his last start. He only completed four innings before turning to the bullpen.
Adam Oller joined the Marlins rotation in mid-August. It’s been rocky to say the least for him. He has a 5.40 ERA in six starts. In his last three starts, he has a 1.89 WHIP and batters are hitting .300 against him.