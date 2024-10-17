Whit Merrifield Looks Back Fondly on Short Stint with Atlanta Braves
Whit Merrifield was never meant to be part of the Atlanta Braves 2024 plans and vice versa. Had things gone fully to plan, he would have been a division opponent during a division race to the end.
However, two moments came into play. The Phillies cut Merrifield in mid-July. Shortly after, Ozzie Albies suffered a wrist injury. By the end of the month, Merrifield was the starting second baseman for the Braves.
It was meant to be. Merrifield is from the south and he and everyone he knew grew up watching and cheering for the Braves. Everyone he knew had to check in on this.
"My phone has never blown up as much as it had those two-plus months I was in Atlanta,” Merrifield said.
He felt the move to Atlanta put him in a great position with a good clubhouse atmosphere. Despite, having what he considered the worst offensive season of his career, he enjoyed his time in Atlanta.
“It was a treat. It was a great team as well - a great group of guys. I have nothing bad to say about them,” he said.
In 42 games with the Braves, the three-time all-star slashed .248/.348/.336 and had a 93 OPS+. While the Braves, he played as well as he did in his final year in Kansas City and his time in Toronto.
Over that three-year stretch, he slashed .268/.312/.385 with a 92 OPS+. The power dipped, but he was more reliable as a guy who could get on base (cue Moneyball). He scored 23 times in those 42 games, so he did his part of the job in the Braves lineup.
It’s uncertain if the 35-year-old infielder will be back with the Braves next year or where he will be at all next year.
“We’ll see what the future holds,” Merrifield said.
Based on what he’s saying, if this is all the time he gets, he likely has few, if any, complaints.