Braves Sign Former All-Star, Rival Second Baseman: Report
The Atlanta Braves are adding reinforcements.
The NY Post's Jon Heyman reported on X (formerly Twitter) that the Braves will add 3-time All-Star Whit Merrifield to their roster. Merrifield began this season playing for the Philadelphia Phillies.
"Braves are signing Whit Merrifield," Heyman wrote. "He's projected for a bench role there, at least for now, but the Albies injury necessitated a nice move."
The Braves are adding Merrifield a day after the team's starting second baseman Ozzie Albies suffered a fractured left wrist. He exited Sunday's game during the eighth inning.
After the injury, the Braves also promoted top middle infield prospect Nacho Alvarez on Sunday.
Merrifield made the All-Star team with the Kansas City Royals during 2019 and 2021. He also earned an All-Star nomination while playing with the Toronto Blue Jays in 2023.
But to open this season, Merrifield hit .199 with a .572 OPS in 156 at-bats for the Phillies. Philadelphia released him on July 12.
Still, signing Merrifield to help replace Albies is worth the risk to the Braves. Even at 35 years old, Merrifield could offer speed and extra-base potential to the Atlanta middle infield.
In 2021, Merrifield led the American League in doubles and stolen bases. He was also first in the AL in steals during the 2017 and 2018 seasons.
Last year, he had 27 doubles and 26 steals along with 11 home runs.
For the Phillies, Merrifield played 23 games at left field, which was nearly twice as many games than at any other position. But he also had 12 appearances at second and third base.
As Heyman wrote, Merrifield might not immediately enter the Atlanta starting lineup. But he's an option for the Braves at the team's most two depleted positions because of injury -- outfield and second base.
If he can get on base more regularly than he did in Philadelphia, Merrifield could be a solution to the team's decline in stolen bases. The Braves have gone from 10th in steals last season to 26th this year.