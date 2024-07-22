Who is Nacho Alvarez? Meet Atlanta Braves' Rookie Making MLB Debut
In a season dimmed by inconsistencies and injuries, the Atlanta Braves are awaiting a highly anticipated debut from one of this year's biggest organizational bright spots: Infielder Nacho Alvarez Jr., who was promoted to the MLB on Sunday night.
Alvarez is Atlanta's immediate replacement for second baseman Ozzie Albies, who fractured his left wrist Sunday afternoon and will miss approximately eight weeks.
So, who is Alvarez? Here's what to know as he debuts Monday inside Truist Park against the Cincinnati Reds ...
In Nacho His Real Name?
No -- "Nacho" is short for Ignacio.
Alvarez's Minor League Production Led to Quick Rise Through System
A fifth-round pick in 2022 out of Riverside Community College in California, Alvarez has done nothing but tear the cover off the ball since entering Atlanta's system.
Playing for the FCL Braves and Augusta GreenJackets in 2022, Alvarez hit a combined .287 while accumulating a .451 on-base percentage. He added one home run, 11 runs batted in and 25 runs scored across 30 games.
Alvarez spent the entirety of the 2023 season with the Rome Emperors in Class A-Advanced. He hit .284 with seven homers, 66 RBIs and 62 runs scored in 116 games. He continued reaching base at a high level, finishing with a .395 OBP.
The 21-year-old Alvarez started this year at Double-A Mississippi, playing 48 games and recording 45 hits, 16 steals and 15 RBIs. He was promoted to Triple-A Gwinnett in mid-June and, over the next 28 games, had his best stretch in the minors.
While in Gwinnett, Alvarez experienced a power surge, hitting seven home runs while continuing to reach base at a good clip, batting .336 with a .432 on-base percentage in 113 at bats.
Thus, he's arriving in Atlanta swinging a confident, scorching hot bat.
Alvarez is One of Atlanta's Top Prospects
The 5-foot-11, 195-pound Alvarez is the Braves' No. 5 prospect overall and No. 1 position player, according to MLB.Com. Here's the scouting report on Alvarez ...
"A right-handed hitter, Alvarez has very impressive bat-to-ball skills, striking out in just 17.4 percent of his plate appearances at age 20 in High-A in 2023," MLB.Com writes. "He has an advanced approach and draws plenty of walks (13.2 percent last year), giving him the chance to be a very good hitter with quick hands at the plate.
"He is capable of making hard contact, but he hits the ball on the ground too frequently, especially to his pull side. How he adjusts to better pitching and learns to drive the ball will determine his ultimate offensive profile."
How Experienced is Alvarez at Second Base?
Alvarez has a defensive background rooted in several positions. He played second base for three years in high school and said Monday afternoon in the Braves' locker room he quickly felt comfortable when taking ground balls during pre-game warmups.
In community college, Alvarez played third base, but the Braves wanted to see him at shortstop - and he thrived.
"It’s turned out he’s looked very good, even being mentioned as one of the best defenders in the minors by executives from other teams," writes MLB.Com. "If he can stay there long-term, that increases his value and puts a little less pressure on him to become a run-producer, and there’s definitely an up arrow next to his name."
Alvarez and ... Yunel Escobar?
Even before Monday night's first pitch, Alvarez turned heads, as the Braves' lineup has him penciled in at second in the order. According to The Athletic, Alvarez is the first Braves player since Yunel Escobar in 2007 to bat in the two-hole in their MLB debut.
Escobar enjoyed a successful debut, going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI. It set the tone for a strong rookie season that ended with a sixth-place finish in rookie of the year voting despite playing just 94 games, and on a bigger scale, paved the way for an 11-year career at the sport's highest level.
At least in one way, Alvarez is starting in the same place as Escobar - and only time will tell whether he'll have similar longevity and success.