The Ones You Forgot Played for the Atlanta Braves
The Atlanta Braves have had some big names over the years. Some are permanently associated with the team: Hank Aaron, Andruw Jones, Chipper Jones, just to name a few. The names that have a Braves cap on them when you picture them.
But there are some big names that came to Atlanta, and that time was essentially forgotten. Let’s look at six players who played for the Braves that you’re just remembering now, or maybe even don’t remember happening at all.
Jose Bautista
One of the top sluggers of the 2010s had a tenure with the Braves as brief as it can figuratively get.
Bautista played 12 games in Atlanta during his journeyman season in 2018 - the last of his career. In those games, he slashed .143/.250/.343 with two home runs and five RBIs.
It’s one of those tenures where if you were busy for a couple weeks, you might have just missed this acquisition.
Bartolo Colón
Just one season after being an All-Star with the rival New York Mets, Colón signed a one-year contract with the Braves. By June, he was designated for assignment.
In 13 starts, he had a putrid 8.14 ERA across 63 innings pitched. When he was picked up by the Twins following the Braves DFAing him, he wasn’t much better. He had a 5.18 ERA in 15 starts with Minnesota to finish off the year.
Kenny Lofton
Unlike the other guys on this list, Lofton was actually solid in his one season with the Braves. He was acquired from the Cleveland Indians in exchange for Marquis Grissom and David Justice, two key members of the 1995 World Series team.
Lofton was selected to his fourth of six All-Star teams and slashed .333/.409/.428. However, he was a free agent after that season and immediately re-signed with Cleveland.
Not a trade that worked out so well for the Braves.
Robinson Canó
Wait, Canó played for the Braves? Sure did. They were the last team that he played for. He was acquired from the Padres for cash considerations. He lasted nine games, slashing .154/.185/.192 before being released.
Bobby Bonilla
After he was famously released by the New York Mets, Bonilla signed with the Braves for the 2000 season. He played like how you would expect most 37-year-old veterans to play. In 114 games, he had just five home runs and drove in 28 RBIs.
The power from his all-star years was long in the review mirror. For what it’s worth, his .255 average was the best he had had since 1997 (.297).
Matt Kemp
I think if you asked most people where Matt Kemp was in 2016 and 2017, most might just falsely remember that he was still in San Diego with the Padres. While that was the case for part of the 2016 season, the rest of this time, he was in a Braves uniform.
Kemp played 171 games for Atlanta, slashing .279/.324/.482, hitting 31 home runs and 103 home runs. After that, he’d return to the Dodgers for one last dance, where he’d make his last all-star team.