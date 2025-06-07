NL All-Star Roster Projections Showcase How Far the Braves Have Fallen
Unsurprisingly given their seven-year playoff streak, the Atlanta Braves have been well represented at the MLB All-Star Game in recent seasons.
Last year, despite losing Spencer Strider to a season-ending injury, 60% of Atlanta's starting rotation was at the Mid-Summer Classic. Designated hitter Marcell Ozuna wasn't in the game's starting lineup, but he participated and performed well in the Home Run Derby.
The year prior was even more impressive for the Braves. Atlanta sent its entire infield and catcher to the All-Star Game along with two starting pitchers.
Yet, that wasn't even the team's top All-Star. That was right fielder Ronald Acuña Jr., who went on to win the 2023 NL MVP.
Incredibly, the Braves have been well represented at each of the past two All-Star Games, yet didn't have a player make the All-Star team in both 2023 and 2024. The Braves sent 12 different representatives to the game over the two seasons combined.
This summer, the Braves won't have to travel at all to get to the Mid-Summer Classic. The game is returning to Atlanta for the first time since 2000.
But will any Braves be there?
MLB rules mandate that at least one player from every team is at the game. So, yes, the Braves will have a player at the game.
But they might not have many more representatives than the one-player requirement.
On Saturday, Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter projected the MLB All-Star rosters. Two Braves made his list -- Ozuna and starting pitcher Chris Sale.
The analytic crowd loves the season Ozuna is having because he's walked 49 times. But compared to his previous All-Star campaign, Ozuna has a slugging percentage roughly 90 points lower.
Ozuna had 79 home runs in 2023-24 combined. He's on pace for roughly 25 home runs this year.
While his hip injury likely has something to do with the decrease in production, All-Star Game rosters aren't judged on a curve.
One could argue that Sale is the only All-Star worthy player the Braves have this season. Maybe right-hander Spencer Schwellenbach will get some love from the National League's coaching staff too. Reuter mentioned Schwellenbach on his list of "most difficult omissions" with his latest All-Star projections.
Still, perhaps the Braves only get one All-Star representative with Sale. Or, maybe they'll get three after all the injury replacements.
The fact this is even a debate, though, just speaks volumes about how much the Braves are struggling this year.
Not that the 27-35 record doesn't already say that.