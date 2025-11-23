2025 Atlanta Braves Performance Review: Matt Olson

In a season of almost constant disappointment for the Atlanta Braves, Matt Olson proved to be one of the standout exceptions. He put on an award-winning season that earned him the chance to be an All-Star in front of his hometown crowd in Atlanta.

In 2025, Olson batted .272 with 29 home runs and 95 RBIs. While his home runs are down compared to years past, he was still an extra-base machine. His 41 doubles tied for the lead in the National League. It was his second-best hitting season of his career by batting average, doubles and total hits, only eclipsed by his MVP-caliber plate production in 2023.

Olson had one of his best seasons by WAR. His 6.0 is the second best in his career, which has only been outdone by the 7.5 WAR he finished with during his aforementioned 2023 season.

Along with a strong offensive season, with many stats falling just short of his own Silver Slugger numbers, Olson’s fielding is what netted him awards in 2025. Olson landed his third-career Gold Glove and another Fielding Bible Award, and for good reason.

Olson’s five errors on nearly 1,300 total chances were good for a .996 fielding percentage and a 1.1 dWAR, both career highs in seasons in which he played more than 50 games. Olson’s defensive consistency was only surpassed by now-former Atlanta Braves shortstop Nick Allen, who boasted a 2.0 dWAR before being traded to the Astros.

Olson finished the season with a high defensive runs saved (17), which is tied for the best by a first baseman in a season over the past 15 years. According to Sports Info Solutions, Teixeira had 17 in 2012, as well as Christian Walker in 2022.

Speaking of consistency, Olson once again didn’t miss a game in the 2025 season. The first baseman currently has a streak of 782 straight games played without missing a single one, good for 12th all-time and first among active players.

In comparison to other all-star seasons of his, it could look disappointing. However, he doesn’t have to lead the league in home runs and RBIs to be one of the top first basemen in the game. The Braves finished with just 76 wins, a 13-win drop-off. While the team took another step back, he, overall, had a bounce-back year.

In 2024, there was room for debate as to how much he played into the problem. This time around, he’s far from the problem.

Olson epitomized consistency in a year that the Braves struggled to have any. The 31-year-old’s contract runs through 2029, with a club option for 2030, so the Braves have at least three more full seasons with the veteran’s consistent production.

