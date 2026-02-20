Braves Six-Man Rotation Possibility, Another Veteran Starter in Play

Knowing how volatile the starting rotation can be, any potential option for the Atlanta Braves is going to get a look. At this time, the four confirmed starters are Chris Sale, Spencer Strider, Reynaldo López and Grant Holmes. Beyond that is up for discussion.

There is currently an open competition to decide the fifth spot in the rotation after Spencer Schwellenbach went down with another elbow injury. Hurston Waldrep was in play until he went down a few days later.

Perhaps the team could take it a step further, depending on how the spring shakes out.

While it's still "too far out" to decide, manager Walt Weiss didn't rule out a six-man rotation to start the regular season when asked about the option. There is more to see unfold before that type of decision can be made.

"I think we need to see how this thing develops over the course of the spring," he said. "See where these guys are at physically when the bell rings."

The Braves begin their 2026 slate with 13-straight days of games before they get a breather on April 9. Even if they opt for the typical five arms at first, that could change if the situation requires it to.

"Look, those types of conversations are ongoing throughout the year, and those are the times and those are the things you're having to adjust on the fly based on health, performance, all of those things."

Right now, it seems odd to look at the possibility of a six-man rotation. This would require another starter when they're already down two options.

However, if enough arms stand out in spring training, they could potentially opt for it. One of those potential options for the rotation, whether it's five or six, has been confirmed.

Following workouts on Friday, Weiss said that Carlos Carrasco was part of the group of arms who could get a shot. He reiterated, along with Carrasco, that Martin Perez will have a shot.

Carrasco has been reported to be the starting pitcher for the spring training opener against the Rays on Friday. So, he's going to get his chance to impress early. It's hard to rule out a veteran starter with experience.

"They're still in this league for a reason," Weiss said on Friday. "You know, everything you get in this league is earned. Nobody's handing you anything, so that thay they're in our camp says something.

Carrasco made three starts for the Braves last season as injuries piled up. He pitched to a 9.88 ERA with a 2.12 WHIP in 13 2/3 innings pitched. He was brought back on a minor league deal over the offseason, and he is a non-roster invitee. The Braves would have to make room on the 40-man roster for either him or Perez.

To help fill out a six-man rotation, Joey Wentz would certainly be a likely candidate. He is out of options, though he also has experience in the bullpen. If they're willing to clear a roster spot for a prospect, JR Ritchie is a leading young option. Bryce Elder is the most likely candidate for the fifth spot, let alone a sixth.

If there are anymore injuries, this entire idea goes out the window. The idea makes sense in theory. It ensures starters, most of whom have had major injuries in the last 12 months, get sufficient rest. However, if they really need to space them out once a single time or twice through the rotation, they could also choose a bullpen day.

As spring training progresses, we'll likely get a follow up on the matter if enough arms stay healthy. Don't count this scenario happening, but it makes for a good thought experiment.

