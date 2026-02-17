So...What Will the Atlanta Braves Look Like on Opening Day?

Normally, one or two projections for how an opening day squad will look is sufficient. The Atlanta Braves' injury turmoil has forced a few more of these.

Last week, Hurston Waldrep would have been an easy option to project for the starting rotation. Now, well, that's not looking very good. A month ago, Ha-Seong Kim was the starting shortstop on opening day. Why wouldn't he be? Oh, right, the finger injury.

You see how tough this is getting?

Yes, we're still going to try to take an educated guess at who will be ready to roll on opening day. There is still an entire spring training schedule for things to change, and that's not just for injury reasons. If someone just has the spring of his life, he may just find his way onto the active roster.

At that point, we'll likely discuss players on a case-by-case basis. But, one last time, let's give this opening day projection a try.

Starting Rotation

At this time, four of the spots are filled. Chris Sale, Spencer Strider, Reynaldo López and Grant Holmes are locked in early. The fifth spot is an open competition, so let's start there.

There are few options who are likely going to compete for the spot. A few that will, at the very least, compete for the spot include Bryce Elder, JR Ritchie, Joey Wentz and Martin Perez.

Elder is the most likely to get the nod with his experience in the rotation, and since he's also out of options. Wentz is also out of options, but it wouldn't be that outlandish to say he could be given a spot in the bullpen.

What stands out about Ritchie is that he's the young, up-and-coming option. If he's impressive in spring training, the Braves could very well go with him and he could make his debut in the rotation.

To play it safe, I'm going with Elder for now. Ritchie sounds more likely to get called up later, and Perez is in a similar spot. He would have to warrant the Braves to use a 40-man spot on him.

Here's the projected rotation for opening day:

Chris Sale

Spencer Strider

Reynaldo López

Grant Holmes

Bryce Elder

To answer any thoughts on if the Braves will bring in another arm. We're over a week into spring training. They haven't done it. It's possible that they do, but I'll believe it when I see it at this point.

Bullpen

This one might be the trickiest to figure out. We know the guaranteed arms. Raisel Iglesias, Robert Suarez, Dylan Lee, Aaron Bummer and Tyler Kinley. Grant Holmes seemed like a logical option before he found himself back in the rotation.

Dylan Dodd and Daysbel Hernandez are two options we've seen plenty of who will have a shot. Prospect Hayden Harris and the re-signed Joel Payamps will too. There is the potential that Jhancarlos Lara emerges. You can't forget Hunter Stratton either.

As mentioned before, Wentz is out of options. He could get a spot in the bullpen for the same reasons Elder could end up in the rotation.

All of these names will get their chance at some point this season. It's determining who will get the first go at it. There is no reason to be gutsy at this point. If the Braves are already making their safe choices for the rotation (López, Holmes), it makes sense they'll do the same with the bullpen.

Projected Bullpen:

Raisel Iglesias (closer)

Robert Suarez (setup man)

Dylan Lee

Aaron Bummer

Tyler Kinley

Daysbel Hernandez

Joey Wentz

Joel Payamps

Position Players

Since this is a larger pool of players, we're discussing strictly who isn't a starter. For this, a starter is anyone who is guaranteed significant time in the lineup. Mauricio Dubón is a starter in this case since Kim is out. Mike Yastrzemski does too because of his expected role.

Ok, onto the depth pieces. Eli White seems safe. He carved out his role last year. Jorge Mateo was signed as major league depth. He might not survive the whole season, but he should have a spot on opening day.

The Braves need another catcher while Murphy is hurt. Jonah Heim was brought in as spring training started. Barring anything crazy, he's got the job. Nacho Alvarez Jr. has options so it's possible he doesn't make the opening day roster. However, he's began to establish himself in the majors.

Projected Position Players:

Ronald Acuña Jr.

Michael Harris II

Jurickson Profar

Mike Yastrzemski

Matt Olson

Ozzie Albies

Mauricio Dubón

Austin Riley

Drake Baldwin

Eli White

Jorge Mateo

Jonah Heim

Nacho Alvarez Jr.

