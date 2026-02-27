The Atlanta Braves are about a week into spring training, meaning certain members of the staff have been able to start building a decent sample size. This includes some relief options who have stood out early.

Like with the early bench players who have produced early, we're going to look at who in the bullpen is making their presence known early.

We're looking strictly at the guys not guaranteed a spot ahead of opening day. Raisel Iglesias and Tyler Kinley looking good is better than not, but it's not noteworthy (or at least it shouldn't be noteworthy by this point).

Everyone else is fair game. Of the three being looked at, only one is already on the 40-man. The others have to prove themselves.

Hayden Harris

Stats: 0 ER, 2.0 IP, 1.00 WHIP, 4 Ks

Harris has had a couple of solid outs to start his push to join the bullpen. He already has four strikeouts across two outings, with three of them coming on swing-and-miss pitches.

He's not facing the strongest competition, naturally, in the later innings of a spring training game, but credit where it's due for making it happen with the low velocity that he has on his four-seamer. It helps when you're also able to mix in a sweeper with good location in or around the strike zone.

What helps is that he's already made his MLB debut. He certainly has a solid case to get back into the Braves bullpen. The better he looks, the more likely he is to break camp with the team. However, he has options, and that could be what makes a difference in the end, too.

James Karinchak

Stats: 0 ER, 2.0 IP, 1.00 WHIP, 4 Ks

The former top reliever in the Guardians' bullpen has matched Harris with two solid performances so far in spring training. The fastball is showing life to it, sitting around 94 mph consistently.

His curveball, lower in the strike zone earlier in counts, sets him up to punch out hitters with a rising fastball well above the zone. He's at a disadvantage being off the 40-man roster, but he's showing strong effectiveness early on.

Tab him as someone likely to see action with the Braves this season, but also has to really make noise to get there for opening day.

Elieser Hernández

Stats: 2 ER, 5.0 IP, 0.80 WHIP, 2 Ks

This one requires a different type of evaluation. Hernández isn't racking up strikeouts, and he's gotten into some trouble early in his appearances. However, once he settles in, he's looked sharp.

He's mixing a full arsenal of pitches well. He's able to get a good number of innings under his belt early. Perhaps he could be a long-relief option out of the bullpen for the Braves. He had some solid relief outings for Milwaukee last season. A switch in his role could make sense for his long-term outlook, even if he's still used as a spot starter on occasion.

Like Karinchak, Hernández would have to earn a spot on the 40-man roster. It might make sense that he's someone who won't make the opening day roster but could very well see action in the majors this season.

