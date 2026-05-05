Braves Prospect JR Ritchie Earns Monthly Award for Efforts in AAA

The dominant run from Atlanta Braves' prospect JR Ritchie in Triple-A that earned him a call-up to the major leagues is now award-winning. He has been named the International League's (Triple-A) pitch of the month for April.

He posted a 3-0 record and led the league in ERA (0.38), average against (.135) and WHIP (0.85). He is the only Braves minor leaguer to receive an award for April. Ritchie was promoted to Atlanta on April 23 and recorded his first Major League win that same afternoon.

Ritchie is the system's No. 2 prospect behind left-hander Cam Caminiti. He was part of the team's big league camp during spring training. During that time, he made the case to be on the opening day roster, but they opted to give him a little more time in Triple-A. He certainly pitched like he needed a new challenge.

Since being called up to the majors, Ritchie has made three starts. He has a 1-0 record with a 3.63 ERA, a 1.50 WHIP and 13 strikeouts across 17 2/3 innings pitched. His last start came on Monday night, when he got the chance to pitch against his hometown team, the Mariners (he's from the suburb of Bainbridge Island.

Across the minor leagues, 22 awards were handed out to players across 15 organizations. The San Diego Padres led the way with three players who won an award.