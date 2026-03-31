Starting Pitching Concerns Easing for Braves One Outing at a Time

It's early. It's very early, as a matter of fact. But for the Atlanta Braves, winning three of their first four after starting 0-7 last year was crucial to putting minds at ease. Part of that ease comes from some quality outings from the rotation the first time through.

They've gotten at least five from their first four starters, with two of them getting at least six. Having one of those outings come from Bryce Elder certainly helps.

"I think it's encouraging," Elder, who's storng start got the Braves a win on Monday over the Athletics, said. "Obviously, we had been really banged up. I think guys stepping up, getting the job done. This was what we need to focus on."

It's taken starters returning from injury and rising to the occasion to get off on the right foot. A combination of sustained health and this type of production is what it will take before most feel assured.

"I mean, I get it," manager Walt Weiss said. "With the injuries last year and guys coming back from injury-filled seasons, I get the concern. The talent is obviously there. These guys have done it before. But I think that was the biggest question mark, just the health."

Last season, the Braves had 19 different arms make at least one start. None made 30. Only one made more than 25 starts, and that was Bryce Elder. He didn't even make the opening day roster or stay up in the majors the first time he was called up.

All five opening starters were on the 60-day injured list by the middle of the season. Only one made it back by the end of the year: Chris Sale. The other injuries were season-ending. Even with the issues that were faced the season before, there was still a lack of stability in comparison that made a difference.

The rotation guided them in 2024 to 89 wins and a wild-card berth. A lack thereof meant 76 wins and a roller coaster of a season.

"Everything starts with starting pitching," Weiss said. "The entire game falls into place when you get good starting pitching. The bullpen roles are pretty straightforward. You can do some things on offense, put pressure on teams offensively when you have a lead. It all starts with starting pitching."

If Suarez can get them in position to win on Tuesday, then it only helps drive the narrative that much further. You're through the first week or so. Great start. Have it be where the only reason the rotation shakes up is that someone else came back from an injury. It would be refreshing. The options grow, rather than a scramble for reinforcements.

Going a full season without a problem won't happen. The more stable the start of the season can be, the easier it will be to absorb a blow later on. It could make or break their playoff aspirations. Last year, they would have only needed 84 wins to get in. An extra few wins here and there early would have done the trick. Having just one starter more available at times could have done the trick.

So, while most can chalk up this extremely early success to simply being early, we have to see, just remember that this success by the rotation now could pay dividends later. If this team were 0-4 again, alarms would be sounding. Make sure credit goes the other way, too.

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