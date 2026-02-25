Top Braves Bench Players in Spring Training So Far

It's spring training, it's the chance for players who won't see as much action during the regular season to make their case, or fight to retain a spot. On the Atlanta Braves, a few of those bench bats have stood out in the first few games of the spring.

Let's take a look at three bats who have seen the ball well early. One is a 40-man roster bat, and the other two are non-roster invitees.

One ground rule that was set: Someone had to play in more than one game at the time of this article's publication to qualify. For example, Dominic Smith had a good game, but it's the only game he's played so far. It's unfair to compare someone with three plate appearances to others with five to seven.

Got it? Cool.

Eli White, Outfielder

As for picking up where he left off last season, White has looked sharp in his six trips to the plate. He's 3-for-6 with an RBI, a double and a run scored. It's a small sample size, but starting 2-for-3 against right-handers is good. He's typically better against lefties. That'll likely be the case as he gets more at-bats, but he's seeing pitchers of each handedness well to start.

Last season, White earned a spot for his speed and being an option in the outfield. The progression he saw with his bat helped him stick around.

Ben Gamel, Outfield

He has not roster spot guaranteed. Gamel has to prove himself, and he's playing like it. He's 2-for-5, with both of his hits being for extra bases, a home run and a double. He has an RBI, a run scored and a free pass to go along with those extra base knocks.

Gamel would have to keep this up for the entire spring if he wants to for the Braves hand. He's already assigned to Triple-A Gwinnett, and that's likely where he'll end up. However, putting together a strong spring only helps build confidence in the options the team has.

Kyle Farmer, Third Base

The Atlanta native is tied for the team lead in base hits in the early going. He's picked up three in four at-bats, while also picking up an RBI.

None of those hits are for extra bases, and he hasn't drawn a walk yet. But he's hitting line drives, one of them came off the bat at over 100 mph. That should get some credit. He brings the ability to play multiple positions to the table. If he looks good throughout spring, that combination could make him worth the 40-man roster spot.

