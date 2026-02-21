Everything You Need to Know for Braves Spring Training Opener vs Rays

The heart of the spring training experience has arrived. The Atlanta Braves head to Port Charlotte, Fla., to take on the Tampa Bay Rays to get live baseball started.

Let's take a look at everything you need to know for Saturday's game.

Where Can This Game Be Watched or Listened To?

This probably the most important question these day, so let's start here.

This is not one of the televised games on Gray TV channels. So, you'll have to go online to watch the game. This is one of the MLB.tv free games of the day. So, even if you don't pay for the platform, you're able to get this select game today.

Saturday's Braves game can also be listened to on the radio on 680 The Fan.

If Rays fans happen to come across this article, note that you can also watch this game on the new Rays TV service that's available through a subscription.

Who is Playing?

So, the annoying answer is a lot of players. However, the lineup is now live, and it's an emphasis on depth options in the first game.

First game of spring on deck! pic.twitter.com/ESYFUl0YWq — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) February 21, 2026

Mike Yastrzemski, Jonah Heim, Eli White and Jorge Mateo were confirmed to be playing on Friday. It can be presumed they're in the starting lineup for now. Shortstop prospect John Gil won't be starting, but he is expected to come into the game later.

It's a lot of new players in this game. Consider it the first look at what they could offer.

Carlos Carrasco was reported on Friday as well to be the starter, and now it's official. That has yet to be posted on the Braves' official website, but it was reported on Friday by MLB.com's Mark Bowman.

Based on the starting lineup, it's likely that most of the starters will make their 2026 spring training debuts on Sunday when the Braves host the Twins in North Port.

I'm in Florida, Where is the Ballpark?

Charlotte Sports Park is located not too far from CoolToday park. It's about 25 minutes away at 2300 El Jobean Rd, Port Charlotte, FL 33948.

How Long Should I Expect the Starters to Play?

Certainly not the entire game. Expected a couple of at-bats, and then both teams will start swapping players out. Starting pitchers will likely go an inning or two before bullpen arms get some action.

