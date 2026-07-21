The Best is Yet to Come for Braves Centerfielder Michael Harris II

A day finally arrived when Michael Harris II was able to shine. The Atlanta Braves' outfielder has been sharp since coming back from the All-Star break, but some other bigger days took the spotlight.

Three consecutive games with multiple hits slipped under the radar his but big blast on Monday night did not. His 18th home run of the season in the bottom of the fifth inning tied the game 1-1, and the team went on to win 3-2.

He may not have been an All-Star despite having the resume to be one, but it isn't a missed accolade that defining his season. Apart from a tough a couple of weeks in June, when he was battling an injury, and everyone else was also stumbling, Harris has been one of the most consistent hitters in the lineup.

July specifically has stood out. He's hit safely in 16 of 19 games played this month, and he's batting .329 with the second most hits in MLB during that time. His 106 hits are the seventh most in the National League so far this season.

He's only two home runs away from matching his career high, and it's still July.

Ever since the turnaround that began following last season's All-Star break, Harris has only continued to grow as a ballplayer.

"It's a goal for all of these guys. You know, the consistency," manager Walt Weiss said on Monday. "And that's what separates big leaguers from everybody else. But Michael, I think it's just maturing as a player. He's still going to chase, and that type of thing, but there's less chase, and he hits the ball hard."

His 51.1% hard-hit rate puts him in the 92nd percentile in the game. Last year, that metric sat at 43.4% and put him in the 50th percentile. That was with the late-season boost. He still ranks low in chase rate (the second percentile), but his walk rate is back up over 4%.

Along with his bat, he also brings one of the better gloves in the game to the table. His fielding run value of 8 puts him in the 94th percentile among all qualified players in baseball.

As a nice bonus, he's even won the hearts and minds of English soccer fans.

Even without all the ups and downs in his career, he's been able to find his footing and reestablish himself as one of the top centerfielders in the game. Even though he's been around for a few years now, it's good remind all that he's 25 years old, and he's not even in his prime years yet.

"He's still a young kid. He's still young," Weiss said. "He's been around a little while now, but still a younger player and learned some things and getting better and better and just kind of maturing before our eyes."

This year marks his best since his rookie season back in 2022. Perhaps he receives some MVP votes at the season's end. It could serve as something after not getting the All-Star nod. But regardless of how his year gets acknowledged, it's best to remember that it's still essentially the beginning. The best is likely yet to come.

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