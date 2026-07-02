Braves' Michael Harris II Gains Full Support From English Soccer Fans

World Cup fan takeovers at ballparks have become a regular sight since the World Cup got underway. It was Truist Park's turn on Wednesday night, and one Atlanta Braves player became their instant favorite.

English football fans took a liking to centerfielder Michael Harris II, who was in close proximity to their outfield seats.

They started multiple chants for him, including a Harris-themed parody of Walking in a Winter Wonderland called "Walking in a Harris Wonderland."

Harris showed he took a liking to that one. He threw a ball into the stands where the English fans were chanting.

Here are the other chants that were recorded and posted by Chelsea FC and English National Team reporter Lloyd Canfield.

"Baseball's coming home again with Michael Harris," which is based on the popular chant used by English football fans, which is sung to the melody of the soccer song "Three Lions."

Naturally, there was the ever-faithful "Come on, Harris" to go along with it.

Of course, there was a raw roar of applause when he stepped up to the plate. It's hard to say that it didn't help Harris. He picked up an RBI single in the bottom of the eighth to give the Braves an insurance run. Coincidence? More than likely, but let's roll with it this time.

Some of the love went to the Braves in general, not just Harris. Some could be spotted wearing a shirt that read, "England is Braves Country."

Since Scotland's Tartan Army appears to have already been claimed by their old city, Boston, it was fitting that another part of the United Kingdom claimed the Atlanta team.

If I may suggest a name for this fan club, it should be Michael Harris FC, with the letters standings for fan club instead of football club. They don't have to take me up on it, but it's a fitting option.

Regardless, Harris has found his way into a little slice of World Cup lore.

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