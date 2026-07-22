Braves Activate Martín Pérez, Option Young Arm Back to Triple-A

Some help for the Atlanta Braves' starting rotation is officially on the way. Martín Pérez has been activated from the 15-day injured list. Manager Walt Weiss confirmed to the media on Tuesday night that the left-hander will be the starting pitcher on Wednesday.

In a cooresponding move, JR Ritchie has been sent back down to Triple-A Gwinnett.

It had been expected that the spot was being held for Pérez. Of the four games schedueld against the San Diego Padres this week, only three had projected starters. Wednesday happened to be the day after Pérez was eligible to come back.

The Braves had been without Pérez since he took a comebacker to the arm on July 5. He was listed as having a left-arm contusion. While this wasn't how the team intended to give him some anticipated rest, Weiss found a way to keep that in mind when they lost their starter.

"[The decision] was made for us with the comebacker," he said. "But he's doing well."

In 18 apperances, 14 starts, Pérez has a 3.54 ERA. Before his injury, he had been one of the more dependable arms on the staff. While he can provide some help out of the bullpen, this big break is that the rotation can garner some further stability.

At this time, the rotation consists of Chris Sale, Pérez, Reynaldo López, Grant Holmes and Bryce Elder. Apart from Spencer Strider, who may not be back this season due to injury, they're pretty close to what the intended rotation was set to look like.

Meanwhile, Ritchie's latest stint in the majors came to an end. He has been mostly solid out of the bullpen, so this decision is likely more to cycle another arm out who isn't available.

He tossed 3 2/3 innings on Tuesday night, allowing three runs on three hits, two of which were home runs, and three walks while striking out four. It was an effort that required 68 pitches. He won't be an option for a few days.

Of course, the minimum stay in the minors after being optioned is 15 days, so it'll be a waiting game.

First pitch for Wednesday night's game is scheduled for 7:15 p.m.

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