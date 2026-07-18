Braves Provide Positive Word on Multiple Players on IL

The Atlanta Braves brought good word for a group of players on the injured list. Manager Walt Weiss led off his updates by saying outfielder Mike Yastrzemski was close to returning, and it was looking like it could be a minimum stay on the injured list.

He added that left-hander Martín Pérez is on the radar, and catcher Sean Murphy was progressing. It's presumed the latter will have a rehab assignment before he returns to the team.

Yastrzemski was placed on the 10-day injured list with left elbow inflammation on Saturday. He would be eligible to be activated this week.

At the time of his injury, he had been starting to get on a tear. Over his last seven games, he was batting .350 with a 1.208 OPS.

Pérez has been on the 15-day injured list since the day after he took a come-backer to the arm on July 5. Weiss found a bright side to Pérez's time away. He said the lefty was likely to need a break at some point.

"It was made for us with the come-backer," he said. "But he's doing well."

In 18 apperances, 14 starts, he has a 3.54 ERA. He's been one of the more dependable arms on the staff, serving as both a fifth starter and a reliever when they've needed him in a tight spot.

As of now, the starting rotation is Chris Sale, Reynaldo López, Grant Holmes and Bryce Elder. Owen Murphy is getting a shot at the rotation, and JR Ritchie has gotten starts as well as coming in behind an opener.

Sean Murphy has played for games this season. He missed much of the season as he recovered from hip surgery then suffered a finger fracture. He has been out about two months, but he's progressing. The bandages are off and he's getting workouts in.

Meanwhile, Ronald Acuña Jr. and Ha-Seong Kim are on their rehab assignments. They're will Triple-A Gwinnett and joined the team in Toldeo this weekend. AJ Smith-Shawver is also working his way back. He's starting for Gwinnett on Saturday.

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