Walk-Off Wagers: MLB Best Bets Today (Predictions for Phillies Ace, Twins-Guardians, Padres-Braves)

We have another full slate on the docket with 15 MLB games set for Tuesday night.

I’m targeting Zack Wheeler to rack up the strikeouts as well as two home favorites for my MLB best bets tonight.

Let’s get right into the MLB best bets – and their odds at the best betting sites – for Tuesday, July 21.

MLB Best Bets for Tuesday, July 21

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Zack Wheeler OVER 6.5 Strikeouts (-140) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

Cleveland Guardians (-150) vs. Minnesota Twins

Atlanta Braves (-147) vs. San Diego Padres

Zack Wheeler OVER 6.5 Strikeouts (-140) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

Zack Wheeler has been a strikeout machine recently, and he should be extra motivated – and rested – after not being selected to participate in the All-Star festivities last week. He’s now had eight days off since throwing six shutout innings in Detroit on July 12.

Wheeler racked up 10 strikeouts in that start, giving him 34 punchouts with double-digit strikeouts in each of his last three outings. He’s also gone OVER 6.5 strikeouts in five of six and six of his last eight starts as the veteran has ramped things up after returning from thoracic outlet syndrome.

I’ll back the Phillies right-hander to get at least seven strikeouts tonight, and consider laddering this up to 10 given his recent success.

Cleveland Guardians (-150) vs. Minnesota Twins

The Guardians put a beatdown on the Twins in the series opener, hitting six home runs off ace Joe Ryan en route to a 13-4 blowout victory. They have a good chance to make it two in a row against Minnesota tonight.

The Twins are starting rookie Kendry Rojas in what should be a bullpen game, while Parker Messick takes the hill for the Guardians in a southpaw showdown.

The Guardians are 21-12 vs. LHP this season, while the Twins are just 13-18. Of course, Cleveland also has home-field advantage in this divisional matchup.

Atlanta Braves (-147) vs. San Diego Padres

The Braves have now won two in a row and four of their last five games, with San Diego dropping three of four since the break. The Padres one win was a 19-2 thrashing of the Royals, but they scored just nine runs in their three losses.

Walker Buehler is showing his age in recent starts, allowing nine, seven, and four earned runs in his last three outings. That’s a total of 20 runs in just 11 innings for the right-hander.

Reynaldo Lopez has been solid for the Braves, and Atlanta has the best bullpen ERA in the NL at 3.11.

Atlanta is 30-19 at home this season while San Diego is 22-27 on the road. Combine that with how these teams are playing recently, and we should get another Braves victory tonight.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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