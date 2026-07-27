Walk-Off Wagers: MLB Best Bets Today (Predictions for Orioles-Tigers, Phillies-Marlins, Braves-Mets)

We open the final week of July with a dozen games across MLB on Monday.

I’m targeting a pair of totals and a road squad for my MLB best bets tonight.

Let’s get right into the MLB best bets – and their odds at the best betting sites – for Monday, July 27.

MLB Best Bets for Monday, July 27

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Baltimore Orioles at Detroit Tigers UNDER 8.5 (-109)

Philadelphia Phillies at Miami Marlins UNDER 7.5 (-105)

Atlanta Braves (-108) at New York Mets

Baltimore Orioles at Detroit Tigers UNDER 8.5 (-109)

The Tigers are one of the most profitable teams in the league when it comes to betting the UNDER, going 59-44 overall. That includes 32-19-3 at pitcher-friendly Comerica Park – the highest UNDER percentage at home in the league.

Detroit is also in an offensive rut, scoring just 19 runs in its last six games, including eight in its last three.

The Orioles do trend to the OVER this season, but that hasn’t been the case recently. Baltimore has scored four runs or fewer in five of its last nine games, going UNDER in seven of those nine contests.

Kyle Bradish and Keider Montero have both been stellar for their squads and should limit the scoring tonight in Detroit.

Philadelphia Phillies at Miami Marlins UNDER 7.5 (-105)

The Phillies are the easy pick here, but they’re also nearly two-dollar favorites. I like the UNDER almost as much as Philadelphia tonight, and we’re getting a -105 price at 7.5.

Zack Wheeler has been fantastic this season after returning from injury, and he’s allowed just one run on five hits in 12 innings across two starts against Miami this year.

Tyler Phillips has been more hittable, and the Phils did tag him for eight runs in four innings last month. However, that game was in Philadelphia, and the road squad should be a bit fatigued after playing on Sunday Night Baseball.

Furthermore, the Phillies’ bats haven’t shown much consistency this season. Sure, they scored 11 runs last night, but that came after putting up just seven runs during a four-game losing streak.

Atlanta Braves (-108) at New York Mets

If you’re going to give me the Braves in a pick’em – or as slight underdogs, even – against the Mets this season, it’s going to be easy to bet on Atlanta.

Some pitching matchups may favor New York, including this one, but I don’t think it’s enough to warrant a 44-62 team being favored against a 62-43 squad.

Martin Perez has been good enough for the Braves both overall and against the Mets. He’s allowed five runs on 10 hits in 9.2 innings across two starts against New York this season.

Zac Thornton has been fantastic in his last two starts, allowing no runs on five hits in 13 innings for the Mets.

The Mets are just 7-20 vs. LHP, though, while the Braves are 26-17. I’ll take Atlanta as a rare underdog.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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