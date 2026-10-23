Braves Add Two Amateur Players Via Minor League Contracts

The Atlanta Braves have added a couple of players to the system early in their offseason. According to their transaction page, they have signed outfielder Euris Polanco and right-hander Francis Cuevas.

Both players put pen to paper on Tuesday.

Not much is known about either of these players. However, what we do know is that both have previously played in MLB’s Amateur Scouting League.

According to their website, running “in conjunction with MLB’s Trainer Partnership Program, the Amateur Scouting League aims to give playing opportunities and scouting exposure to tomorrow’s stars in a safe, healthy environment in the Dominican Republic. Games, which are played in May, June and July across the North, South, East and Centro regions of the country, feature the latest scouting and development technology.”

Cuevas made two appearances for Black-East in 2026, allowing two runs on four hits and no walks with 14 strikeouts across seven innings pitched. It marked his second season pitching in this league, and now he heads to affiliated ball.

Polanco played for Green-Centro during the 2025 season. He played in three games, going 2-for-9 with an RBI.

Essentially, the Braves brought in two more pieces from the international talent pool into the fray.

In time, we'll see if they make an impact in affilated baseball. At the very least, they provide more depth to the system.

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