The Atlanta Braves have reportedly put pen to paper on another utility man.

According to MLB insider Francys Romero, the team has signed Andy Ibáñez to a minor league contract. He's also received an invite to spring training as a non-roster invitee. It can be presumed that he'll be assigned to Triple-A Gwinnett.

As part of this report on X/Twitter, Ibáñez has a goal of reaching the majors again in a utility role with the Braves.

The move comes a day after utility man Mauricio Dubón was re-signed to be the primary shortstop. They've already added other utility options as well on minor league contracts, including Vidal Bruján and Tyler Freeman.

Last year, Ibáñez didn't do much in the majors. He played in 14 total MLB games, and he collected two hits, a walk and five RBIs over 26 plate appearances. However, he's been more than serviceable in his career with a .250 batting average and a .684 OPS.

During the 2026 season, he bounced around, first being claimed by the Athletics just before spring training. He cracked the opening day roster, but he was designated for assignment after a month of play. The New York Mets picked him up off waivers, but he was also DFA'd by them after a couple of games.

He spent the remainder of the season in the minor leagues. He was spent multiple stints on the 7-day injured list, got released and he finished up the remainder of the season in the Seattle Mariners system.

What Ibañez Could Do with the Braves Next Season

Since he has an invite to spring training, it obviously means he'll get a chance to make his case for the major league roster. Dominic Smith and Kyle Farmer were examples of veterans who made their case last season for the opening day roster.

Naturally, an expected lockout would impact this plan since there likely won't be a normal major league spring training. Another way to look at it, in this case, would be that since Ibáñez is on a minor league contract, he can play in Triple-A and make his impression there.

During that time, he can also work with the prospects who are eligible to play during a lockout - any of them who aren't on the 40-man roster come Tuesday. That extra veteran presence could potentially go a long way for a young player looking to take that next step in their development.

After the season potentially resumes, and if he were to make the big league roster, he'd likely play infield. That's his primary trade with most of his MLB career being played at second and third base. This is still the case in the minor leagues, too. He has shortstop experience, but just six games of it in the majors and 27 in the minors.

For what it's worth, he's a right-handed bat. He has a career .753 OPS against lefties. Naturally, he isn't a replacement for the Braves signing a bigger right-handed bat, but if Ibáñez can help deepen the bench, the Braves would welcome it.

Sign up for our free Atlanta Braves on SI newsletter for the latest news