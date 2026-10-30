Braves Agree to Deal with International Catching Prospect

No need to wait until January for the latest Atlanta Braves activity on the international prospect front.

According to insider Francys Romero, the team is set to sign Cuban catching prospect Anthony Calderón. It'll be during the current signing period, and he'll receive a bonus of $350,000. The deal is also pending a physical.

Romero added that the 17-year-old has featured "power, hitting ability, leadership behind the plate, defensive skills and arm strength."

Sources: Cuban 🇨🇺 catcher Anthony Calderón (17) has agreed with the Atlanta Braves to sign during the current international signing period for a $350,000 bonus.



The deal is pending a physical.



Calderón has shown power, hitting ability, leadership behind the plate, defensive… pic.twitter.com/VbiZgt6GYg — Francys Romero (@FrancysRomero) October 30, 2026

Back in June, another report from Romero said that three or four teams were still in the hunt. The Braves appear to have won out.

Needed Help in Braves System

Should everything get finalized, the Braves would add some needed catching depth to the system. Drake Baldwin is the guy, but their options after him were where problems arose.

Sean Murphy has battled injuries and inconsistencies since the 2023 season. Eight different catchers were used during the 2026 season. Without Baldwin, who also sees significant action at the DH spot, there is near zero offensive production at catcher.

As of now, there is only one catcher in MLB.com's top-30 prospects for the Braves. That is Jack Brenner, their 2026 seventh-round pick. Brenner shows promise with his bat, but his arm is only rated a 45 on the 20-to-80 scale.

That being said, the Braves were willing to hand him just under $1.3 million as a seventh-rounder. They see something in him, and they have Calderón to go along with him.

We won't know for a bit if he becomes a top-30 prospect. However, it can be presumed at 17 years old, he'll likely start in either the Rookie level Dominican Summer League and then move over to the rookie level Florida Complex League. After a year or so, he'll start moving up if he's ready.

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