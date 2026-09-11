Braves Bats Have Gone Quiet as Schedule Gets Tougher

Despite picking up a win against the Tampa Bay Rays on Thursday afternoon, the Atlanta Braves are still in the midst of an extended offensive slump, and it's one that's caught multiple key contributors cold at the same time.

The numbers tell the story.

The Braves have scored three or fewer runs in four straight games and nine of their last 14 overall. Several players who looked to be on hot streaks just a couple of weeks ago have all climbed aboard the struggle bus together. Over the last 15 days, All-Stars Matt Olson and Ozzie Albies have hit just .135 and .170, respectively, while Michael Harris II has fallen off a cliff, going from a .314 August to hitting .111 in September.

Right now, the offense is essentially being carried by two players: Ronald Acuña Jr. and Drake Baldwin. Baldwin is hitting .280 over the last two weeks, and Acuña is on an absolute heater, hitting .380 with three homers and four doubles in that same span.

Part of the slump appears to be as much about bad luck as it is about approach. In Wednesday's game against Tampa Bay, the Braves hit the ball hard as a group but had little to show for it — the team put ten balls in play at 100 mph or higher, and only two of them found grass: a Drake Baldwin home run in the fourth and an Acuña double in the sixth.

Thursday's series finale was a different story, as Atlanta got just enough timely hitting late to escape a pitchers' duel with the win.

This collective slump is certainly cause for concern, but this lineup is too talented to stay down for long. Olson was having a season that at least warranted his name being mentioned in hushed tones for NL MVP before this cold stretch hit. and Harris had been the picture of consistency all year.

The bats should find their way out of this eventually — the real question is how long "eventually" takes. With the next nine games coming against the Philadelphia Phillies, Chicago Cubs, and a suddenly surging Houston Astros team, it's put-up-or-shut-up time for this Atlanta Braves offense.

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