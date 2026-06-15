Braves Catch Major Injury Break with Drake Baldwin Update

The Atlanta Braves caught a major break on the injury front as they head back home for this week. They announced Monday afternoon that they had reinstated Drake Baldwin from the injured list.

In a corresponding move, Austin Wynns was removed from the 40-man roster and outrighted to Triple-A Gwinnett. We’ll see what he ends up sticking around the system.

Baldwin returning for the upcoming homestand had been the plan for some time. However, when during the homestand was the big question. When the second game of his rehab assignment was rained out on Sunday, there was the potential that it could push back his timeline by a day or two.

In the end, he was fine and the team chose to get activate him during the offday. It can be presumed that he will be in the starting lineup for the series opener against the San Francico Giants at Truist Park on Tuesday night.

Some good news on the injury front was needed. Last week saw two major injuries. The first was Ronald Acuña Jr., and then Spencer Strider. The former is on the 10-day injured list with a left hamstring strain. The latter is set to be shut down for four weeks after experiencing elbow inflammation.

The latest tought break for Strider came hours before the good news arrived for Baldwin.

The Braves catcher played one game out in Jacksonville on the road with Triple-A Gwinnett. He went 1-for-3 with a rocketing solo home run on the night.

His time away hasn’t hurt his All-Star case in the slightest. He leads all catchers in the National League in voting as of Monday’s voting update.

In 48 games, he's batting .303 with a .932 OPS, 13 home runs and 38 RBIs. He currently isn't a qualifying hitter due to his absense, but his OPS would be good for the fourth best in the National League.

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