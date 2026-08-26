Skip to main content
Braves Today

Braves Claim Relief Pitcher Off Waivers From Tigers

The Atlanta Braves pick up another bullpen arm off the waiver wire, giving the system some extra depth
Harrison Smajovits|
Another bullpen arm was added to the Braves' system
Another bullpen arm was added to the Braves' system | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

In this story:

Atlanta Braves

The Atlanta Braves made the move to add another right-handed reliever to their depth. The team announced on Wednesday afternoon that they claimed Ricky Vanasco off waivers from the Detroit Tigers.

He has been optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett. Coincidentally, the Braves claimed a pitcher that the Tigers designated for assignment to make room on the roster for right-handed reliever Tyler Kinley.

Kinley had been released by the Braves over the weekend, a few days after he was designated for assignment by the team to make room for AJ Smith-Shawver.

Vanasco has only made a handful of major league appearances this season to shaky results. In five appearances, he's allowed 11 earned runs across 6 1/3 innings pitched.

Down in Triple-A, he's had some success. In 35 games this season for Toledo, he had a 2.53 ERA.

Knowing that the Braves have a tendency to cycle through arms, maybe he comes up at some point this season. There is some leeyway to give him a shot since he has options, but it seems high unlikely. Once the rosters expand in a few days, the odds may slightly increase that he gets a call.

Sign up for our Free Atlanta Braves Newsletter and follow us on Facebook for the latest news 

Add us as a preferred source on Google

Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations

Published
Harrison Smajovits
HARRISON SMAJOVITS

Harrison Smajovits is a reporter covering the Atlanta Braves and the Florida Gators. He also covers the Tampa Bay Lightning for The Hockey Writers. He has two degrees from the University of Florida: a bachelor's in Telecommunication and a master's in Sport Management. When he's not writing, Harrison is usually listening to his Beatles records or getting out of the house with friends.

Share on XFollow HarrisonSmaj
Home/Transactions