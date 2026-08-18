Braves Make Awaited Decision on AJ Smith-Shawver, DFA Tyler Kinley

The Atlanta Braves' latest reinforcement for the starting rotation has arrived. The team announced Tuesday morning that they are bringing up AJ Smith-Shawver from Triple-A. According to multiple reports, he will start Wednesday's game against the Twins.

In a corresponding move, right-hander Tyler Kinley has been designated for assignment to clear a spot on the active roster.

One move was only a matter of time. The other comes at somewhat of a surprise, even if the move is logical.

Smith-Shawver was expected to make at least two starts for Triple-A Gwinnett before the Braves brought him back up. That was factored into the minimum 15-day stay he had to have in the minors before coming back up.

He allowed just two runs over 11 innings pitched since he made his start against the Mets last month during a doubleheader. Both outings saw him pitch into the sixth inning. He's up to 95 pitches after a scoreless outing back on Aug. 11.

Chris Sale was originally scheduled to pitch in the series finale on Wednesday. This move will give him another rest day. He is now scheduled to pitch on Friday in the series opener in Milwaukee.

Grant Holmes will pitch the game in Chicago.

Having an extra starting pitcher for this road trip in particular is handy. The game is Chicago removed what was supposed to be an off day - the series finale from June was rained out. They also have to play a game in Williamsport, Pa, for the Little League Classic.

It's going to be taxing. They'll need the innings where they can get them.

Kinley ultimately didn't pan out after the clutch performance he delivered after the deadline last season. He was looking like his 2025 self for the first month or so of the season. Since then, he's struggled to get back on track.

A major issue was the long ball. He allowed nine over his last 28 2/3 innings pitched. In that span, he also blew four saves.

It seemed like this would be a move for the offseason. He has a club option for next season that they could have declined. However, it can be presumed since his contract is still pretty affordable, $3 million in total for this season, and not much would still be owed, it's easy to move on from him.

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