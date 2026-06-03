Braves Confident in Baldwin Timeline, Smith-Shawver Progressing

The Atlanta Braves feel they're close to getting their starting catcher, Drake Baldwin, back in the lineup soon. Manager Walt Weiss reaffirmed that the timeline has Baldwin returning during the next homestand.

Baldwin told members of the media that he was just starting to resume baseball activities, leading to the question of whether he could be back by then.

“I think once he gets to the point where he’s not feeling that thing at all, I mean, he can take off,” Weiss said. “I still do think, you know, there’s a chance.”

Baldwin is recovering from a grade 1 right oblique muscle strain. He last played on May 18, when the Braves lost to the Marlins, 12-0.

When he was healthy, he was one of the top hitters in baseball, let alone one of the top hitters at his position. He’s batting .303 with a .932 OPS, the latter stat being one of the best in the National League.

Braves Know Next Step for Smith-Shawver

Weiss reiterated as well that right-hander AJ Smith-Shawver is throwing high-intensity bullpen sessions. He still wasn't sure of what the exact timeline was. However, he knows the next step would be having him face live hitters.

When he takes live batting practice, he'll likely simulate a couple of innings. After that, they'll see where he's at.

Smith-Shawver has played over parts of three seasons for the Braves between 2023 and 2025. He was starting to establish himself in 2025, but then he suffered a UCL tear. He underwent Tommy John surgery, and he's been out since.

In 74 career innings pitched, he has a 3.77 ERA, a 1.30 WHIP and 66 strikeouts.

He's just reached the one-year mark since he went under the knife. It's understandable why they aren't giving any exact timelines, but it's looking pretty good at the moment that he will pitch some time this season.

We'll see what happens.

If he's not far behind Waldrep, who could be back sometime later this month, then his return would be, all things considered, around the proverbial corner.

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