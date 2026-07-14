How to Watch, What to Know for Braves in MLB All-Star Game

The 2026 MLB All-Star Game in Philadelphia has arrived, and the Atlanta Braves will have five players in attendance for the game.

Here is what you need to know as Braves players participate in the latest edition of the Midsummer Classic.

Which Braves Players Are in The All-Star Game?

Chris Sale, Raisel Iglesias, Ozzie Albies, Drake Baldwin and Matt Olson are the five Braves All-Stars.

Two of them, Albies and Baldwin, are in the starting lineup after both came out on top in the fan vote at their respective positions. Olson fell short behind former Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman, but he was still named to the reserves.

When Does Each Member of the Braves Play?

Only Albies and Baldwin are guaranteed to see action. Since Olson, Sale and Iglesias are in the reserves or the bullpen, it comes down to whether manager Dave Roberts opts to put them in the game.

How to Watch the All-Star Game

Like every year since 2001, the All-Star Game is on Fox. If you live in the Atlanta area, the channel is Fox 5, and it can be watched over-the-air or with any TV provider you may have.

The game is not available through your BravesVision subscription or MLB.tv.

Coverage begins at 7 p.m. EDT, and players take the field at 8 p.m. If you're attending the game in Philadelphia, the gates open at 5 p.m. EDT.

What are the Official Starting Lineups?

Here are the official lineups for the National League and the American League.

1. Kyle Schwarber, Phillies, DH

2. Juan Soto, Mets, left field

3. Freddie Freeman, Dodgers, first base

4. CJ Abrams, Nationals, shortstop

5. Max Muncy, Dodgers, third base

6. Ozzie Albies, Braves, second base

7. Brandon Marsh, Phillies, right field

8. Andy Pages, Dodgers, center field

9. Drake Baldwin, Braves, catcher

Starting Pitcher: Cristopher Sanchez, Phillies

1. Mike Trout, Angels, center field

2. Yordan Alvarez, Astros, designated hitter

3. Shea Langeliers, A’s, catcher

4. Junior Caminero, Rays, 3B

5. Bobby Witt Jr., Royals, shortstop

6. Cody Bellinger, Yankees, right field

7. Ben Rice, Yankees, first base

8. Riley Greene, Tigers, left field

9. Ernie Clement, Blue Jays, second base

Starting Pitcher: Dylan Cease, Blue Jays

What's the Format This Year?

There will be nine innings, and if there is a tie, there won't be extra innings. There will be a swing off. Each team gets three hitters and they will get three swings each. Last year's game ended in a swing off, and Kyle Schwarber walked it off.

Is There Anything Else on Along with the Game?

Yes, there is. At 2 p.m., there is an All-Star Red Carpet Show. This will take place at Independence Mall in Philadelphia at 2 p.m., and it will be carried on MLB Network. Since it's on this channel, there are ways to watch it on MLB.tv or MLB.com.

Think of this event as the red carpet before the Oscars. Everyone is dressed up, and there will likely be interviews.

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