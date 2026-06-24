Braves Determine Next Step for AJ Smith-Shawver

AJ Smith-Shawver is set for the next step in his recovery. According to Chad Bishop of the Atlanta-Journal Constitution, the Atlanta Braves will have the right-hander pitch two innings down at the complex in North Port on Thursday.

This wouldn't start the clock on a rehab assignment. It's simply considered to be the next step in his recovery. Smith-Shawver has been recovering from Tommy John surgery to repair a torn UCL for just over 12 months now.

He's been said to be progressing well for some time now. He's been already throwing off a mound and doing side sessions for a couple of months now. His return isn't around the corner, but it's looking like an appearance later this season could be realistic.

Manager Walt Weiss has previously said that Smith-Shawver wasn't far behind Hurston Waldrep, who is on the cusp of being ready to head back up to the major leagues to join the starting rotation.

In time, the picture will only get clearer.

Smith-Shawver has a 3.77 ERA and a 1.30 WHIP across 16 career MLB outings, 15 of which have been starts. He's been dealing with injuries over the last few seasons, but leading up to Tommy John surgery, we got a first look at him starting to establish himself in the rotation.

Once he returns, he'll get that latest chance to do so, whether it be later this season or next season when competition for a spot gets underway during spring training.

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