Braves Determine Potential Timetable for Drake Baldwin Return

The Atlanta Braves have their ideal target window for Drake Baldwin to return to the lineup. Manager Walt Weiss said on Tuesday afternoon that the reigning National League Rookie of the Year could be back during the next homestand.

With how he is coming along in his recovery from an oblique strain, Weiss said that the team has been considering his return in the near future.

“That’s still a couple weeks away, but I think that’s within reason,” he said.

The following homestand gets underway on June 16, when the Braves host the San Fransisco Giants and runs until the end of the week when the Braves wrap up their series with the Brewers on June 21.

That gives them a six-game window to see if they can get Baldwin back in the lineup during that stretch of games.

Baldwin last saw action on May 18, when the Braves lost to the Miami Marlins 12-0. At the time of his injury, he was one of the top hitters, not just among catchers, but among all hitters in the National League.

At the time of his injury, he was batting .303 with a .932 OPS, 13 home runs and 38 RBIs. His OPS is still third in the National League behind James Wood (.952) and Kyle Schwarber (.940).

He is recovering from his injury alongside fellow catcher Sean Murphy. Just a week after he returned from his recovery from a hip injury, he suffered a fractured left middle finger that will keep him out for at least eight weeks.

In the meantime, Sandy León and Chadwick Tromp are covering the catcher's position. One of them will stick around after Baldwin gets back while Murphy continues to recover.

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