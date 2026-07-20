Walk-Off Wagers: MLB Best Bets Today (Predictions for Rays-Blue Jays, Dodgers-Phillies, Padres-Braves)

We have a full 15-game slate on the docket for Monday night, with all 30 teams now having played a series after the All-Star break.

I’m targeting a trio of totals for my MLB best bets tonight.

Let’s get right into the MLB best bets – and their odds at the best betting sites – for Monday, July 20.

MLB Best Bets for Monday, July 20

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Tampa Bay Rays at Toronto Blue Jays UNDER 7.5 (-115)

Los Angeles Dodgers at Philadelphia Phillies UNDER 8.5 (-111)

San Diego Padres at Atlanta Braves OVER 9.5 (+100)

Tampa Bay Rays at Toronto Blue Jays UNDER 7.5 (-115)

The Rays and Jays both struggled in their first series out of the break.

Tampa Bay scored just 10 runs in a four-game sweep at Fenway Park, and the Jays got outscored 15-5 as they lost two of three to the White Sox

Things won’t get easier for either offense with a pitcher’s duel on tap for tonight.

Nick Martinez has allowed three runs or fewer in 17 of 18 starts for the Rays, including five innings of one-run ball against Toronto on May 4. Dylan Cease has been even better and headed into the break with 15 shutout innings, allowing just four hits to the Mariners and Giants.

We should see another low-scoring game tonight between these two teams.

Los Angeles Dodgers at Philadelphia Phillies UNDER 8.5 (-111)

The Dodgers broke out for eight runs on Sunday afternoon at Yankee Stadium, but put up just two runs on Friday night and one run in the nightcap. They’ve now scored a total of 19 runs in their last six games, going 2-4 in that span.

The Phillies also only won the middle game of their series, beating the Mets 6-1 on Saturday with just one run scored in their two losses.

Emmet Sheehan has been good enough for the Dodgers, especially since the Phillies’ bats are struggling, and Cristopher Sanchez has a chance to show that the All-Star Game was simply an exhibition with a good performance against the top team in the league tonight.

San Diego Padres at Atlanta Braves OVER 9.5 (+100)

The Padres and Braves are both feeling good after their wins on Sunday.

San Diego salvaged the final game of their series in Kansas City in a big way, closing out the Royals with a 19-2 victory.

Atlanta started their series against the Rangers with a 15-1 win and won 8-5 on Sunday, with a 7-6 loss in between.

The Braves should be able to get to a pitcher like JP Sears given their hot streak out of the break, and Bryce Elder has struggled mightily for Atlanta as of late.

Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and get $200 in bonus bets instantly when you make your first $5 bet .

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.