Braves Determine Rehab Assignment Plans for Two Players

Two members of the Atlanta Braves are closer to getting healthy and making their way back to the major leagues. The team announced Tuesday morning that Kyle Farmer would start his rehab assignment with Double-A Columbus.

Meanwhile, left-hander Danny Young will join Farmer in Columbus. His rehab assignment is being shifted there from the complex down in North Port.

Both players have been absent from action for a while. In Young's case, he's still waiting to for his first taste of a live game in a Braves' uniform. He didn't even pitch in a spring training game.

Farmer has played in the regular season, but not very much. He's played in 10 games with 15 total plate appearances. He mainly came off the bench when healthy. Knowing the Braves' recent offensive woes, and the help the bench has been this season, anyone may help.

The major league veteran was batting .286 with a .624 OPS when active. He went on the 10-day injured list on May 18 with a right forearm strain. He went down around the time the Braves activated Ronald Acuña Jr. from his first hamstring injury this season.

The Braves added Farmer to the major league roster the same day as Dominic Smith. A few days before spring training, both ballplayers saw their contracts upgraded to major league deals.

A native of Atlanta and an alumnus of the University of Georgia, Farmer is another local product getting a chance to play for his hometown team. He and Joey Bart, who went to Georgia Tech, can have some fun with their college rivalries while teammates.

Meanwhile, Young is working his way back from what has been listed on his transaction page as left elbow reconstruction. He's been on the injured list since March 25, so he's eligible to return at any time, even as a member of the 60-day injured list. The Braves would just have to make a move to take someone else off the 40-man roster.

Young would be making his return to the Braves. He made eight appearances with the team in 2023 before heading to the Mets. During his time in Queens, he had the chance to work with Jeremy Hefner, who was the Mets pitching coach until this season.

Something clicked while working with Hefner. Young had a 1.93 ERA in five appearances last season. In time, once he's healthy, we'll find out if he can sustain that long-term.

Sign up for our Free Atlanta Braves Newsletter and follow us on Facebook for the latest news